All of the President's men are whiny little boys

We are a low nation, with a president on top and a secretary of state who, as the kids would say, stumble.

Secretary of State and 56-year-old adult man Mike Pompeo sparked a tantrum on Friday when NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly dared to ask tough questions about her role in the Ukraine scandal that led to the impeachment from President Trump. Pompeo was emotionally reactive throughout the interview, and after, according to Kelly, the Secretary of State led her to another room, where he yelled at her and insulted her for several minutes, told her asked to show where Ukraine was on an unmarked map (it did), then threatened that people would “find out”. Even the most sycophant Trumpian bootlicker would have a hard time defending this behavior, and yet the reaction of other journalists who interacted with Pompeo was: Yes, these are all tracks for a very powerful Republican. This is how it works.

In conservative circles, there is a consensual lament over the death of the “American man”. In their imaginations, the men in America looked like John Wayne characters: big stoic cowboy suppliers who kept their upper lips stiff while fending off the emotional chaos of flamboyant and twirling women and villains. Real men never cry. Real men don’t lose their shit and don’t yell at people.

We know that this ideal has always been a Hollywood fabrication. The Marlboro man died of cancer and John Wayne was a drunk racist whose real name was Marion. But for the party of “real men” and women who boast of “really loving” these men, men certainly cannot control their emotions. Where have all the cowboys gone?

A credit that goes to him: Mike Pompeo is not the biggest anger in Washington. President Trump is. Whether it’s a long phone conversation with Fox & Friends, or making a bad impression of a gangster film to talk about “withdrawing” the former Ukrainian ambassador, Marie Yovonavitch, slamming journalists at joint press conferences with world leaders, Encouraging powerful black and brown conventioneers who are American citizens to “return” to their own country, Trump will take a look at what Simone Biles is doing at gymnastics feminine: finally we will have to start naming the figures after him.

And like a fish rots upside down, the emotional intelligence of an administration collapses from the oval office to the outside. Enough people in Washington have understood that a good way to impress the president (in addition to being a white man who has been accused of hurting women) is to have an emotional explosion on television now that we live in a state of almost constant anger.

Brett Kavanaugh with the purple face shouted about beer and took revenge for partisan revenge at his confirmation hearing, and because of behavior that could cause a boy to send him on a preschool break, he was confirmed for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Mike Pence demonstrated a storming of an Indianapolis Colts skybox and a seat in Hamilton, both on people of color exercising their right to freedom of expression. In a way, although he is as stupid as a box of broken pencils, he is still the vice president. Alex Jones and other paranoid, noisy men with Keto’s breath and a microphone emerged from the depths of the far-right media to gain the ear of the President.

So many men in the Trump camp completely lose their minds at any time that it freezes into a collective conservative male panic of Brobdingnagian proportions. When it was one at a time, now it’s all at once: Devin Nunes, Matt Gaetz, Lindsey Graham, Jim “Gym” Jordan, Duncan Hunter, Bill Barr and Bannon and Spicer and Stephen Miller and the Micks and the Mikes and the Matts and the Marks, Brian Kilmeade and all Fox News ear pickers, Donald Trump Jr. and the other, the slightly calmer brother with facial hair that is the same color as the skin of his neck, all coming together in the cacophony of aggressive groans that somehow guide the future of the free world, all responding to criticism of their nonsense by screaming, shouting and hammering things, all embarrassing, all embarrassing us. Most of them are men.

It’s not hard to understand how intolerant the American media would be to women behaving like men in Trump’s orbit, because women in the public eye are ashamed of being disjointed harpies as soon as they stop behaving like Disney princesses. In a 2014 Fresh Air interview, Terry Gross pushed Hillary Clinton on her evolutionary position on gay marriage. Clinton defended herself without raising her voice, but after it was broadcast, the political media described the interview as “capricious” and combative. This was not the case.

Now take another 1000 steps and imagine for a moment an American government as dominated by women as it is currently dominated by men. And imagine, say, an attorney general Kamala Harris shooting a journalist in an adjoining room and questioning him about the location of Ukraine. Imagine Amy Klobuchar, a candidate for the Supreme Court, screaming from the top of her lungs before the Senate Judicial Committee about her love for vodka. Imagine President Elizabeth Warren’s adult daughter Amelia touring the country on a book written by ghosts called FUCK OFF, FASCISTS. Imagine Vice President Stacey Abrams stepping out of a WNBA game because one of the players was wearing rainbow laces, or Jagged Little Pill: The Musical because they have this whole song that abuses the word ” ironic”. This is not what it means! Or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley breaking into a SCIF in front of television cameras to show themselves at MSNBC. It sounds silly because it is. No one should act like this.

If to be a man is to control yourself, then what does it mean to lose control over and over again in an embarrassing way? Why do men act like the imaginary hysterical woman who beats on John Wayne’s chest until she regains meaning in her? Why is this behavior rewarded? Why are white voters so strongly in favor of this? Hypocrisy almost makes this lady want to raise her voice a little, but not so much that I’m accused of being hysterical.

