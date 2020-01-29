All nine bodies have recovered from the Kobe Bryant crash tragedy

The bodies of all nine passengers aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California were recovered, the Los Angeles Forensic Service said.

The crash killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, as well as the pilot and six others. Bryant was on his way to his youth basketball camp in Thousand Oaks, California when the helicopter went down in heavy fog.

Coroner officers were able to recover three bodies on the day of the crash. The remaining six were found and recovered on Monday, the medical examiner said in a statement. All victims of the accident have been publicly identified, although the authorities have not yet confirmed these identities.

Jennifer Homendy, member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Monday that the debris field spans 150-180 meters. Investigators have asked the public to send photos that would show the weather conditions in the region on Sunday morning. Ms. Homendy said the research would include the weather, but would also focus on other potential factors.

Kobe Bryant died along with eight others, including his daughter, when the helicopter in which he was traveling crashed. Photo: Getty

Radio communications indicate that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was trying to get over the cloud layer shortly before the crash, Ms. Homendy said. Mr. Zobayan had previously polled the tower by radio to request an aircraft tracking system from the tower. However, the controller indicated that it was too low to be tracked by the system.

According to radar data, the pilot climbed before descending left and crashing into the slope, said Ms. Homendy.

The NTSB is expected to release another update on Tuesday afternoon.

-AP