All major antivirus software makers plan to continue supporting their products after the Windows 7 end-of-life (EOL).

Most suppliers have confirmed, with a few exceptions, that their products will run on Windows 7 systems for at least two years until 2022, so that Windows 7 users have security products at their disposal to protect their systems.

These antivirus products are desperately needed because Microsoft has stopped providing free security updates for the Windows 7 operating system, which reached its official EOL two weeks ago on January 14, 2020.

The only ones still eligible for Windows 7 security updates are business customers, but this program, known as the Extended Security Updates (ESU), is only available for selected companies and comes with a hefty price tag.

Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), along with all home users, are not comprehensible to the Windows 7 ESU program, which means they need to look into installing antivirus software to avert attacks and malware tensions that may be attempted. take advantage of new Windows 7 bugs.

If you stay behind on Windows 7 without signing up for ESU, you run significant security risks. Microsoft has advised companies to migrate to Windows 10 and has begun nagging Windows 7 users to do this using pop-ups and full-screen advertisements from last year.

The table below provides an overview of the best antivirus vendors and the time when their antivirus software packages are supported on Windows 7.

The table was compiled by AV-TEST, a German antivirus testing laboratory, which used its connections in the antivirus industry and informed each vendor of its plans for Windows 7 support.

Manufacturer Support information AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – more details Avira Support ends in November 2022 – more details Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least one more 2 years – further details BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years FireEye No end of support announced, on at least 2 more years F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 G Data No end of support announced, at least 2 more years of Ikarus No end of support announced, at least 2 more years Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least 2 more year K7 Computing No end of support aa announced, at least 2 more years McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 – more information Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of program update support, still only offers signature updates (without end date) – further details Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Sophos Support on-premise up to December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021 Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Total AV No end of support announced, at least 1 year Trend Micro None announced end of support, at least 2 years left – more information