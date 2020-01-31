all leasing and sales activities in and around Sydney

Ryan Carey and Peter Dale from Colliers International and Marcel Elias and John Tanna von LJ Hooker Commercial Silverwater has leased 30,000 m² of storage space on 2 Percival Road to the four separate tenants over a period of 12 months.

Alexandria

AB Media Pty Ltd has signed a contract to rent a 200 m² office and warehouse on Catcan Pty Ltd’s 566 Gardeners Road for $ 215 per m² gross. The rental period is three years. Marino Rodriguez, Taylor Nicholas South Sydney.

The children’s cancer project has been given a new headquarters in southern Sydney.

Banksmeadow

Maroubra Building Supplies has rented a 7662 square meter garden directly across from Port Botany at 59 Beauchamp Road with a net rental of 95 square meters under a 12 year lease from a private investor. Artie Kalpidis and Chris Sully from Link Property Services negotiated the lease.

Waterloo

Bump Productions Pty Ltd has rented a 575 sqm office and warehouse at 890-898 ​​Bourke Street from Baozheng Development Pty Ltd for $ 139.13 gross per sqm. The rental period is one year. Marino Rodriguez, Taylor Nicholas South Sydney.

SALES

Camperdown

The private family, O’Brien, bought a 195 m² vacant retail property on Australian Perpetual Properties Pty Ltd on 62-64 Australia Street for $ 2 million. This corresponded to a construction rate of $ 10,256 per square meter and was thus significantly above the previous on-site record of $ 6,660 per square meter with a return of 2.5 percent. David Hickey and Oliver Ridley of Savills Australia negotiated the deal.

Sydney: 62-64 Australia Street, Camperdown.

Camperdown

The Kids’ Cancer Project received a new headquarters after signing a six-year lease for a 550 square meter space at 789 Botany Road, a creative warehouse conversion. It moves from its former base in Rosebery for a gross rent of 550 m². cbres Fergus Bowen and Brendan Shipp managed the campaign on behalf of the private landlord.

Tuggerah

A local investor bought the Legge family’s largest privately owned waterfront property on the Central Coast for $ 1.93 million. It is the first time in 170 years that the property at 100 Lake Road is on the market. The 55-hectare estate has flexible E3 Zoning – Environmental Management that offers a variety of uses, including bed and breakfast accommodations, business identification signs, extensive farming, domestic childcare, and a variety of other permitted uses. The property was sold by Nick Lower. David Hickey and Selin Ince from Savills Australia.

Seven hills

Sydney Cooper Scraps bought a 550 sqm detached warehouse at 11 Artisan Road from a home for $ 1.7 million at an auction. The property benefited from two driveways and two roller shutters. LJ Hooker commercials Aymen Sobbi sold the property.

Mover

Fraser’s property

Frasers Property Australia has appointed Mark Gleeson on the role of director general – capital transactions. Mr. Gleeson has been part of the Frasers Property team for 15 years and has held his previous position as General Manager – Capital & Operations for the past five years.

JLL

JLL’s institutional capital markets team based in Melbourne has moved Piers Jalland from senior analyst to associate role, focusing on commercial office real estate in Melbourne’s mid-sized and institutional markets.

evergreen

Geoff Gedge, Director at Columbus Equity Partners, is a member of the board of Sydney-based investment consultants Evergreen Consultants, founded by Angela Ashton and Brett Baker,

Carolyn Cummins is a commercial property editor at The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most often seen in business

Loading