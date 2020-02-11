All-in pens, who won Jason Zucker Trade?

Jason Zucker is finally a Pittsburgh Penguin.

Penguin’s winger Patric Hornqvist said well on the Penguin’s first day back from their extended mid-season vacation on January 30. The injury battered and beaten Penguins managed to rise to the fourth best record in the NHL and the third best in the Eastern Conference.

“What a chance we have,” Hornqvist said. “We have a good team. You don’t have many chances to make something special, and this group is good. “

The Penguins, however, have not been their dominant self, as they lost top winger Jake Guentzel to seasonal shoulder operations on December 30. The Penguins managed to win competitions, but opponents such as Philadelphia and Florida forced them to maintain dearest life. Instead of confidence-inspiring victories, the penguins were blinded in various third periods.

They also were unable to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday when Tampa Bay surpassed the Penguins 4-2.

And Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford finally carried out the transaction that had been on his and Minnesota Wild Bill Guerin’s desk for weeks. The Penguins sent their 2020 first round pick, top defender prospect Calen Addison, and struggling winger Alex Galchenyuk to Minnesota for aggressive winger Jason Zucker.

Rutherford seems to have accepted Guerin’s steep conditions. There have been rumors and reports for a few weeks (or months) that the penguins were after Zucker. A source recently told PHN that the number one choice would necessarily be included if a deal were concluded. The prospect that the Rutherford gave up was, however, a huge coup for Minnesota, and well above the level of the prospect that we were told would be included.

We believe that the escalation was necessary for Minnesota to accept Galchenyuk.

The first rounder had to go to Minnesota. But Addison? Guerin perhaps caught the best prospect of Penguins, attacking defender, 19-year-old Calen Addison. Addison claimed himself at the Junior 2020 World Championships, and it is a big loss for the penguins whose prospect box is relatively bare.

The best prospect on the blueline is now PO Joseph. That is a considerable loss for the penguins. Huge. Addison was ready to become a professional next season. Although he was unlikely to be a John Marino story, he could have played an important role on the Penguins blue line within 18-24 months.

The winner of the deal? Minnesota. Clearly. The Penguins gave ransom for a player who was recently relegated to the fourth line of Minnesota, but Guerin held up and brought the prize to a high point.

However, Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man. Zucker is a fast, solid winger with hands. For Penguins fans who haven’t seen much of him yet, he may be a more offensive version of Brandon Tanev.

Zucker, 29, earns $ 5.5 million a season and his contract has three more years, so it wasn’t a lease. Minnesota has won the deal, but if Zucker fits the horrific foreplay of Penguins as it should, the Penguins did not lose the deal either.

Zucker has to fit well on the left wing next to Sidney Crosby this season. If he doesn’t grab Crosby, the penguins have extra options, including Bryan Rust to the top line and Zucker to Evgeni Malkin’s line.

The penguins were forced in this movement by injuries and their potential to do something special. Teams don’t get many chances for greatness, and credit Rutherford for going. He is the GM that every fan would want. There is no “wait until next year.”

Zucker has 29 points this season, including 14 goals. He has at least 20 goals in each of the past three seasons and had 33 markings in 2017-18.

The Penguins only added $ 177k to their salary limit, so technically they have room to add more. The absence of the Penguins, however, is an additional asset for those players to add.

Without a number 1 choice, without a top defensive outlook, the Penguins are all-in. They cannot afford to acquire much more. The penguins still have a choice from the third round, and additional acquisitions can also be included.

The penguins have extra needs, such as defensive depth and forward depth. By moving Galchenyuk, the Penguins have freed up space to add more players, although they don’t have many assets to share.

The last major deadline acquisition had to be undone last February when Rutherford brought Derrick Brassard to Florida for Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad. Ironically, that deal paid far more dividends than acquiring Brassard.

If Zucker delivers, Addison is just a footnote in Penguins history, but Zucker has to deliver.