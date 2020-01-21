All cool kids use small clackety keyboards

ZSA Technology Labs Planck EZ Glow

The strangely labeled command keys next to the teen-like Planck spacebar are the real space savers. They offer access to a maximum of 32 different characters or functions per letter key. Plus, the Planck is ortholinear; the keys are aligned on a grid instead of staggered. This makes it more compact and, according to ortho supporters, more ergonomic.

$ 195

Ducky One 2 Mini RGB

The Ducky is a 60 percent keyboard – its footprint is slightly more than half that of a standard typer. If the two 40 percent keyboards below are just a bit too cozy, it gives your fingers a little more room to move. There is a top row of digits, standard function keys at the bottom, a space bar at full size and adjustable legs for the correct amount of tilt. It is a great gateway keyboard for the first time downsizers.

$ 99

Vortex Core

With only 47 keys, the Core contains only the ones we use the most: letters, space bar, general punctuation. Each key takes on additional tasks to provide all the possibilities of a full keyboard. To type a number or use the arrows, press and hold a function key that unlocks the alternate characters. Even the space bar is divided in two; each side can be programmed for different functions.

$ 95

Stylist: Lionel Dulce

If you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we can earn a small affiliate commission. Read more about how this works.

