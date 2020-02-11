All companies that are not participating in MWC 2020 due to coronavirus

The potential risk of the corona virus has been hinting at in Barcelona over MWC 2020 since the first wave of news of the outbreak broke out earlier this year.

The Mobile World Congress is still taking place in Barcelona from February 24-27, but companies are canceling their participation daily because they fear that the disease may spread. The event attracts over 100,000 delegates and participants from 200 countries, making it one of the largest technical calendar events.

The GSMA – the event organizer – has announced a number of event restrictions to reduce the risk for attendees who are still on their way to the conference. They also introduced a total ban on potential travelers from Hubei province in China, where the virus was first identified.

Stricter checks and temperature measurements of participants are also carried out to ensure that the risk of coronavirus is reduced. Conference participants are also expected to certify that they have not come into contact with anyone who may be infected with the virus. A “no handshake” procedure is also proposed to further reduce these risks.

Companies that don’t participate

Amazon

Ericsson

Intel

LG

MediaTek

Nvidia

Sony

vivo

Of course, some companies have canceled press conferences and product launch keynotes, but will continue to have a reduced presence at the event. We intend to go to the event – as long as the GSM association plans. Some of the companies will have fewer MWC employees and managers on site to prevent infection risks.

Companies with reduced presence

TCL

Huawei

Samsung

ZTE

Xiaomi

It is understandable that many will be concerned about the spread of the coronavirus at MWC 2020, but the measures taken should help mitigate potential risks. It is worth noting that the World Health Organization has extensive travel documents and advice for those who are concerned about the spread of respiratory disease.

