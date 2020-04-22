All coming to Hulu in May 2020

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Alison Foreman2020-04-22

Preparing for another month of streaming? Here’s what’s coming to Hulu.

In May 2020, the streaming service will debut the new TV series The Great and Solar Opposites, alongside the return of Emmy-winning Ramy and Into the Dark. Plus, you get fresh seasons of America’s Worst Cooks, The Great Food Truck Racing, and From the Test Kitchen.

On the movie front, check out favorites like GoodFellas, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Rocketman – while awaiting new releases of The Lodge and Spaceship Earth.

Check out all that is coming and going from Hulu in April 2020 below.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hHoKWE4Vb4 (/ embedded)

From the creative team behind Rick and Morty comes another intergalactic adventure. Co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Conflicts follows a family of aliens who crash-land in central America – a situation they are not sure they want, but don’t fully suck ?

We haven’t seen this one yet, so vouching for it is on the table. But based on the side-splittingly funny trailer and everything else we know about these creators, our hopes are high.

How to watch: Solar Opposites Season 1 begins streaming 5/8 on Hulu.

Movies

A More Common Life (5/1)

Aeon Flux (5/1)

Assassin Tango (5/1)

Batman starts (5/1)

Billy the Kid (5/1)

Brick Mansions (5/1)

Heart Crosses (5/1)

Demolition Man (5/1)

Loss of Clifton Hill (5/29)

Flee from Alcatraz (5/1)

Friday the 13th – Part III (5/1)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (5/1)

Gloria (5/1)

GoodFellas (5/1)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (5/1)

House of D (5/1)

I still believe (5/26)

This is a Disaster (5/15)

Like Crazy (5/19)

Megamind (5/1)

Men In Rooms (5/1)

Molly (5/1)

Monster House (5/1)

Mutant Species (5/1)

Paintings and the Thief (5/22)

Pathology (5/1)

Planet 51 (5/1)

Forever (5/22)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (5/1)

Rocketman (5/22)

Sands by Iwo Jima (5/1)

Beverly Hills Slums (5/1)

Some Kinds of Heroes (5/1)

Soul Food (5/1)

Spaceship Earth (5/8)

Sprung (5/1)

Strategic Air Command (5/1)

Tamara (5/1)

Tank Girl (5/1)

The Conjuring (5/1)

The Dark Knight (5/1)

The Graduate (5/1)

The Green Mile (5/1)

The Patriot (5/1)

The Tracker (5/25)

The Whistle Blower (5/1)

Top End of Marriage (5/22)

Hounds of Wealth (5/1)

Fire Testing (5/19)

Universal Soldier (5/1)

Walking Tall (5/1)

TV

73 Questions: Season 2 (5/15)

Andy’s research: Season 1 (5/15)

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8 – 9 (5/15)

Bloom: Season 2 (5/1)

Caribbean Life: Season 15 (5/15)

Cut: Stages 37 – 39 (5/15)

Services en Español (5/15)

Drag me: Season 1 (5/15)

Epic Talks: Season 1 (5/15)

Fast N ‘Loud: Season 15 (5/15)

From the Kitchen to the Test: Season 1 (5/15)

Gold Rush: Season 8 (5/15)

Handmade: Season 1 (5/15)

Holey Moley: Season 2 (5/22)

Iconic characters: Season 2 (5/15)

In the Dark: Delivered (5/8)

It’s Live for Brad: Season 2 (5/15)

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D .: Season 7 (5/28)

Molly Tries: Season 1 (5/15)

Murder of the Heart: Season 2 (5/15)

Market: Season 1 (5/15)

Doors Open: Season 2 (5/15)

Brothers Property: Seasons 12 – 13 (5/15)

Ramy: Season 2 (5/29)

Reverse Engineering: Season 1 (5/15)

Solar Opposition (5/8)

Soap Stories: Special (5/19)

Street Rules: Complete Season 8 – 9 (5/15)

The Great (5/15)

The Great Food Truck Racing: Times 8 – 9 (5/15)

Garry Marshall’s Happy Day: Special (5/12)

The Little Coule: Seasons 13 – 14 (5/15)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 (5/22)

Ultimate Tag (5/20)

Viking: Season 6A (5/5)

Worst Cooks in America: Season 14 (5/15)

Expires 5/31

50/50

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

An angel’s eyes

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure at Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Furry Vengeance

Gator

Good Morning, Killer

Good Hunting

Hide

Hornet’s nest

It doesn’t make sense

Kinsey

Leap Year

Major League II

Man in a Ledge

Megamind

Suffering

Natural Death Eaters

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Dead: Resurrection

Notes In a scandal

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Rightly kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spider-Man

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Slow down

The book of Eli

The Chilled

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Up in the Air

Waiting for Exhale

Zombies

