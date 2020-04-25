All coming to (and going from) HBO Today to May 2020

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Planning a May full of streaming? Here’s what to catch on HBO Now.

Next month, the streaming service offers a boat of great movies to watch, including: Joker, Crazy Rich Asians, In Bruges, BlacKkKlansman, Cast Away, The Art of Racing in the Rain, La La Land, The Meg, Ready or Not, Nocturnal Animals, Contagion, and the movie Downton Abbey.

On the TV side, things are a bit lighter with the Westworld, Run, and My Brilliant Friend finals all coming out over the next few weeks. Fortunately, we’re getting the limited series I Know It Most Is True and the premieres of the new series Betty and Hard to fill the void.

Check out all that is coming to (and going from) HBO Today to May 2020.

Based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel of the same name, I know This Is Is True tells the heartbreaking story of Dominick and his twin Thomas (both played by Mark Ruffalo) as they get into a dispute stigmas surrounding mental illness. Supporting performances by Kathryn Hahn, Juliette Lewis, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, and more in this limited series.

How to watch: I Know It Most Is True is starting streaming 5/10 on HBO Today.

Movies

Larger (5/1)

Black Knight (5/1)

BlacKkKlansman (5/1)

Broken Arrow (5/1)

Cast Away (5/1)

Cinema Paradiso (Haircut Director) (5/1)

Cold Mountain (5/1)

Commando (5/1)

Contingent (5/1)

Cowboys and Aliens (Unpublished Version) (5/1)

Crazy Rich Asian (5/1)

Death at a funeral (5/1)

Dick Tracy (5/1)

Downton Abbey (5/9)

El Pacto (aka The Pact) (5/15)

Friday Night Lights (5/1)

Green Card (5/1)

Her Body (5/1)

How Stella Returns to Groove (5/1)

In Bruges (5/1)

Incarnate (5/1)

Jaws (5/1)

Jaws 2 (5/1)

3-D Jaws (5/1)

Jaws: The Revenge (5/1)

John Tucker Must Die (5/1)

Joker (5/16)

Josie and the Pussycats (5/1)

La La Land (5/1)

Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut) (5/1)

Long Gone By (5/1)

Lucy in the Sky (5/30)

Mamma Mia! We Are Here Again (5/1)

Michael Clayton (5/1)

My Big Fat Greek Greek (5/1)

Nocturnal Animals (5/1)

Paul (Extended Version) (5/1)

Great (5/1)

Ready or Not (5/23)

Rising Guardians (5/1)

School of Rock (5/1)

Signs (5/1)

Something Borrowed (5/1)

The Art of Getting (5/1)

The Art of Racing in the Rain (5/2)

The Defender (5/1)

The Hangover Part II (5/1)

The Hot Chick (5/1)

The Kite Runner (5/1)

The Meg (5/1)

This means War (Extended Version) (5/1)

Kambal (5/1)

Inevitable (5/1)

West Stars (5/1)

Wild Hogs (5/1)

Your Extreme (Extended Version) (5/1)

TV

Betty (5/1)

Mahirap (5/18)

I Know This Is True (5/10)

Expired

A Thousand Words (5/31)

Agent Banks Cody (5/31)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (5/31)

Bad Girls (Extended Version) (5/31)

Bark Ranger (5/31)

Becoming Julia (5/31)

March (5/31)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version) (5/31)

Cedar Rapids (5/31)

Closer (5/31)

Cold Pursuit (5/31)

The Condemnation (5/31)

Condemned 2 (5/31)

The Darjeeling Limited (5/31)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick’s Rules (5/31)

Get Down With You (5/31)

Away From Home: The Adventures of the Yellow Dog (5/31)

Five fingers (5/31)

Greta (5/31)

Blosse Pointe Blank (5/31)

Happy Death Day (5/31)

Happy Death Day 2U (5/31)

Sana Float (5/31)

Isn’t It Romantic (5/31)

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut) (5/31)

Pan (5/14)

The Land Before Time (5/31)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (5/31)

The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving (5/31)

The Land Before Time IV: The Journey Through the Mists (5/31)

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (5/31)

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (5/31)

The Land Before Time VII: The Great Freeze (5/31)

The Land Before Time IX: Travel to the Big Water (5/31)

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (5/31)

My Dog Goes (5/31)

Natalie Wood: What’s Remaining Behind (5/5)

Nine Months (5/31)

Eye Make Up (5/31)

Red Riding Hood (Extended Version) (5/31)

Fortune Return (5/31)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (5/31)

Sucker Punch (Extended Version) (5/31)

The Station Agent (5/31)

The Town (Extended Version) (5/31)

True False (5/31)

Unknown (5/31)

