All coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

By Alison Foreman2020-04-23 18:19:05 UTC

Planning your Prime Video view for May? Here’s the new one.

Next month, TV fans can enjoy the premieres of Upload and The Last Narc as well as the return of Homecoming and The Durrells. In addition, the streaming service offers temporary access to periods of shows typically exclusive to Prime Video Channels at no additional cost. These series are refreshed every month, so we’ve marked them with an asterisk (*) below for your convenience.

And on the movie side, be sure to catch new releases in Seberg, Valley Girl, and The Vast of Night – in addition to recent theatrical releases Come to Daddy, The Hustle, and Rocketman.

Check out all that is coming to Prime Video in May 2020 below.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-F1EK-Lcjg (/ embedded)

Homecoming Season 1 brought Elicast to life by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Today, both creative teams are exploring fresh territory with an entirely new cast of characters featuring lead Janelle Monáe.

Examining the world outside the Geist Group, Homecoming Season 2 promises to expand the world founded by Heidi Bergman and the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. Supporting the performances of Chris Cooper, Joan Cusack, and more.

How to watch: Homecoming Season 2 begins streaming 5/22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Movies

10 Fingertips (5/1)

A Christmas Cadaver (5/1)

Arkansas (5/1) – available for purchase

Assassin Tango (5/1)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (5/1)

Come to Dad (5/23)

Heart Crosses (5/1)

Daughters of Darkness (5/1)

Escape From Alcatraz (5/1)

Eurocrime! Italian Cop and Gangster Films Scheduling the ’70s (5/1)

Fearless Young Boxer (5/1)

Five Fingers of Steel (5/1)

Friday The 13th Part III (5/1)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (5/1)

Gloria (5/1)

Green Dragon Inn (5/1)

House Of D (5/1)

I Hate Tom Petty (5/1)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (5/1)

Inferno (5/1)

Jack At Jill (5/10)

Lakeboat (5/1)

Like Crazy (5/19)

Rides on Night Rides (5/1)

Pathology (5/1)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (5/1)

Rocketman (5/22)

Seberg (5/15)

Seven Cat Eye Deaths (5/1)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (5/1)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (5/8)

Some Kinds of Heroes (5/1)

Sprung (5/1)

The Blood That Explodes the Girl (5/1)

The Final Count (5/1)

The Goldfinch (5/8)

The Hustle (5/7)

The Tracker (5/25)

The Nasty Night (5/29)

The Whistle Blower (5/1)

Torso (5/1)

Fire Testing (5/19)

Valley Girl (5/8) – available for purchase

Walking Tall (5/1)

Who Saw the Dead? (5/1)

TV

A House Split: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) *

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) *

Alias: Seasons 1-5 (5/11)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever) *

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living) *

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ) *

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A (TBD)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend) *

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV) *

Homecoming: Season 2 (5/22)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar) *

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS masterpiece) *

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (5/8)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids) *

Poldark: Season 5 (5/17)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now) *

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS masterpiece) *

The Durrells: Season 4 (5/3)

The Last Narc: Season 1 (5/15)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Upload: Season 1 (5/1)

.