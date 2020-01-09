All cars that died in 2019

Loading...

Illustration of Jason Torchinsky

Every year new cars are born and old cars die. It’s just like that. Last year, other sedans, small cars, convertibles and wagons started. As predictably, the list is strikingly lacking in crossovers and SUVs. Color me in surprise.

So this is our homage to our friends, the cars. Some of the deaths were a surprise – not because they were unexpected, but because we were really surprised to hear about the death of cars that we didn’t even know existed. Others were downright tragic because canceling a car that is objectively and legitimately good is always a shame.

And for the near future, America and its trucks and SUVs will continue to march. Continue towards the fiery sunset of the surplus.

Buick Cascada

Photo: Buick

Although I’m proven to be a Meh car, I feel a bit sad about the cancellation of the Buick Cascada. What should Central American tourists rent now when they visit Disney World? I think Buick just hates when people have sun on their faces.

Clever

Photo: Daimler

Smart cars! The main selling point of a Smart was that you could park vertically in a parallel location. Of course, that didn’t work in the USA, and the cars lost their major advantage. So Smart just became a weird-looking tiny car that was fairly easy to park and navigate through a city, minus one big party trick.

Sales were not predictably outstanding.

In 2018, Smart announced a global, all-electric initiative that included the plan to sell electric smarts only on the North American market after the 2017 model year. Soon after, in March, we learned that Geely had acquired a 50 percent stake in the brand. And then Smart announced that it would leave the North American coast after the 2019 model year.

Jaguar XJ

Photo: Jaguar

Okay, just because the petrol-powered XJ is no longer available doesn’t mean we won’t get an electric version. Nothing has been announced yet, but a girl can dream.

Volkswagen Mk. VII Golf R

Photo: Volkswagen

Before you freak out – no, this doesn’t mean the end of the Golf R for the rest of eternity. It just means the end of the R for the Mk. VII Golf. The Mk. The VIII version is on the way and probably a Golf R variant is also in the works.

BMW 3 Series GT, BMW 6 Series GT and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé

Photo: BMW Photo: BMW Photo: BMW

With a one-two, BMW has eliminated its bizarre hump line, which people either loved or hated, and the large two-door 6-series. Forgive me for forgetting the 6 Series GT, but I can’t say I’m not happy that the terrible 3 Series GT is finally gone.

Despite its imprecise name, the 6 Series Gran Coupé is a shame. I assume that because the 8 Series Gran Coupé is now available, it makes more sense for BMW to eliminate redundancies in its line-up. It can also cost more for the 8 series.

Fiat 500

Photo: FCA

I think it was too good to be true to expect a tiny, small European car to last in the United States. The Fiat 500 had a good run (we even have an Abarth version of it), but now it’s time to go. Fiat Chrysler will no longer offer it in North America after the 2019 model year.

Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Photo: GM

Honest question: who bought this car? I know people don’t buy limousines, but has anyone ever bought this car?

Cadillac XTS

This is the end for the Cadillac XTS, a car I never knew ordinary people could buy, just New York limousine service to do so. The very last XTS was built by General Motors earlier this year at the Oshawa, Ontario plant and was the end of the XTS era.

Maserati GranTurismo

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!

The Maserati GranTurismo finally stops. It is a car that started production around the time of the Paleozoic and survived at least 91,486 Lamborghini models. It’s a natural beauty and now it’s time to finally fall asleep.

Mercedes-AMG SL63

Photo: Raphael Orlove (Jalopnik)

Goodbye, sweet prince. You all gave us your drop-top size and your V8 thunder. You look great and you drove well.

Buick shelf (including TourX Wagon)

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

You. They haven’t bought enough of these wonderful cars and now they’re driving away. It’s all your fault. The TourX was justifiably wonderful. I think the people who bought them now have something like a rare car.

Holden Commodore

Photo: Holden

The pro SUV movement is a global movement, which means that it has also hit Australia. Holden, an Australian subsidiary of GM, killed the Commodore earlier this year. The Commodore was very popular in Australia, but its numbers have dropped dramatically in recent years.

Now that the Commodore is gone, the Holden lineup will consist of Acadia, Colorado Ute, Equinox, Trailblazer and Trax.

