All Bright Places Movie Trailer

Prepare for a broken heart with the latest book-to-film adaptation from Netflix, All bright spots. Based on Jennifer Niven’s best-selling YA novel of the same name, the film follows Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, two teenagers struggling with their mental health and past trauma who find love in the most unlikely circumstances. Justice Smith and Elle Fanning shine in the film as Finch and Violet, respectively, and if the trailer is any indication, viewers will fall in love with the characters.

Although Violet has isolated herself from her peers after her sister died the year before in a car accident, Finch notices that she cannot let her go after their encounter when they both get the same dark idea at the lowest points. Because of his sheer tenacity, the two come closer and make a pact to find ‘all bright places’ – that is, the wonderful and exciting things in the world and in themselves. View the trailer above and save a tissue box for when All bright spots hits Netflix on 28 February. Trust us, you need it.