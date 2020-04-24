All 57 new movies coming to Netflix – BGR

- Netflix has announced the full slate of its new releases for May 2020, and this is one of the biggest months of the year for popular streaming content providers.
- We’ve already given you a full rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows that premiere in May.
- Now, it’s time to take a look at all the new original movies and third-party licensed movies that are coming to Netflix’s content catalog from next week.
- Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced all of its new releases in May and we went right to work. Our readers are always more interested in the original Netflix content, so we’ve pulled out all the fluff and given you a full schedule of Netflix original movie and series releases for May 2020. And when it comes to Netflix original shows, movies and specials, it is packed with highly anticipated releases from the beginning of May 2020 to the end.
Highlights Interactive Special Unbreakable Kimmy Smith: Kimmy Vs. Reverend, Magic for Humans Season 3, a new stand-up special by Patton Oswalt, and a stand-up special by none other than Jerry Seinfeld, and the premiere of Space Force Season 1 at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (Office, Parks and Recreation), the show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous Space War branch of the military and stars Steve Carell.
Now that we know all the new Netflix originals that will launch next month, it’s time to focus on the movies. In May, Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of 57 different original and third-party films will be added. There are certainly plenty of popular titles coming up next month, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future films, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9. , The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Then, at the end of the month on May 25th, we get the most eagerly awaited movie of the month coming to Netflix: Uncut Gems, which many believe was robbed at this year’s Oscars.
Wondering what else Netflix subscribers have in store next month? Below you will find a full schedule of May 2020 movie releases.
Streaming on May 1st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- All day and a night – Netflix film
- Back to the future
- Back to Part II of the Future
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of thieves
- For girls of color
- Fun with Dick and Jane
- Come on in – Netflix film
- Half of it – Netflix film
- I am divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Fire Field
- Jarhead 3: Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix film
- The worst
- The song of the sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Heartbreak Kid
- Patriot
- Thomas and Friends: Amazing Machinery: New Arrivals
- Thomas and Friends: Wonderful Machinery: Tomorrow’s World
- Thomas and friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underground
- Underground: Evolution
- Underground: Rise of the Lichens
- The city cowboy
- What a girl wants
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Streaming on May 4th
Streaming on May 8th
- 18 Regali – Netflix film
- .
The house at the end of the street
Streaming on May 11th
Streaming on May 12th
Streaming on May 13th
Streaming on May 15th
Streaming on May 16th
Streaming on May 17th
Streaming on May 20th
Streaming on May 22nd
Streaming on May 25th
- Neha
- Northern Rumi: Family Vacation
- Uncut gems
Streaming on May 27th
- I’m not – Netflix film
- Lincoln Lawyer
Streaming on May 28th
Streaming on May 29th
Streaming on May 31st
Image source: Ahmed Daniel Zulhilmi / Shutterstock
Ach Tack Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than a decade, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. His work has been cited by numerous top news publications. Forbes was recently named one of the World’s Top 10 “Power Mobile Influencers”, and one of Ink Magazine’s Top 30 Internet of Things Experts.
. (Tagto Translate) Netflix