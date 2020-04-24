All 57 new movies coming to Netflix – BGR

Netflix has announced the full slate of its new releases for May 2020, and this is one of the biggest months of the year for popular streaming content providers.

We’ve already given you a full rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows that premiere in May.

Now, it’s time to take a look at all the new original movies and third-party licensed movies that are coming to Netflix’s content catalog from next week.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced all of its new releases in May and we went right to work. Our readers are always more interested in the original Netflix content, so we’ve pulled out all the fluff and given you a full schedule of Netflix original movie and series releases for May 2020. And when it comes to Netflix original shows, movies and specials, it is packed with highly anticipated releases from the beginning of May 2020 to the end.

Highlights Interactive Special Unbreakable Kimmy Smith: Kimmy Vs. Reverend, Magic for Humans Season 3, a new stand-up special by Patton Oswalt, and a stand-up special by none other than Jerry Seinfeld, and the premiere of Space Force Season 1 at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (Office, Parks and Recreation), the show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous Space War branch of the military and stars Steve Carell.

Now that we know all the new Netflix originals that will launch next month, it’s time to focus on the movies. In May, Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of 57 different original and third-party films will be added. There are certainly plenty of popular titles coming up next month, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future films, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9. , The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Then, at the end of the month on May 25th, we get the most eagerly awaited movie of the month coming to Netflix: Uncut Gems, which many believe was robbed at this year’s Oscars.

Wondering what else Netflix subscribers have in store next month? Below you will find a full schedule of May 2020 movie releases.

Streaming on May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All day and a night – Netflix film

Back to the future

Back to Part II of the Future

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of thieves

For girls of color

Fun with Dick and Jane

Come on in – Netflix film

Half of it – Netflix film

I am divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Fire Field

Jarhead 3: Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix film

The worst

The song of the sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Heartbreak Kid

Patriot

Thomas and Friends: Amazing Machinery: New Arrivals

Thomas and Friends: Wonderful Machinery: Tomorrow’s World

Thomas and friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underground

Underground: Evolution

Underground: Rise of the Lichens

The city cowboy

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Streaming on May 4th

Streaming on May 8th

18 Regali – Netflix film

. The house at the end of the street

Streaming on May 11th

Streaming on May 12th

Streaming on May 13th

Streaming on May 15th

Streaming on May 16th

Streaming on May 17th

Streaming on May 20th

Streaming on May 22nd

Streaming on May 25th

Neha

Northern Rumi: Family Vacation

Uncut gems

Streaming on May 27th

I’m not – Netflix film

Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming on May 28th

Streaming on May 29th

Streaming on May 31st

