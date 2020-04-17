Alicia Silverstone reflects on Clueless 25 years later

Image source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Although it’s been 25 years since we were first introduced to the icon that is Cher Horowitz, we’re still, passionately, totally crazy about Clueless. (If we can forget!) And fortunately, Alicia Silverstone shares our appreciation for it. In a recent interview with People, the 43-year-old actress reflected on playing the bratty yet adorably sweet teen and how her role still resonates with fans today. Silverstone, who was only 18 when she took up the role, told the publication, “So much has happened since then. At the same time, it feels like yesterday.”

Although Silverstone has accumulated many credits since Clueless – she has a role in the new Baby Sitters Club restart – she is still the Cher fans she knows and loves. While fans are “really respectful,” Silverstone said she will often greet her with movie references. “Sometimes they’ll scream catch phrases, like ‘As If!’ but usually they come up and are like, ‘I’m sorry, I just have to tell you, you have to get this a million times a day, but I love Clueless so much.'”

In addition to talking about fan interactions, Silverstone also revealed that her favorite moment from the movie is actually a line from Tai, famously played by Brittany Murphy. “I like when she says, ‘You’re a girl who can’t drive,'” Silverstone said. She added that she was “blown away” by the Murphy audition and knew immediately that she was perfect for Tai. Clearly they made the right decision.

