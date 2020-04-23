Alicia Silverstone opens up about her uncomfortable and strange experience working on BATMAN AND ROBIN – GeekTyrant

The 1997 Batman & Robin movie is not high on anyone’s list of favorite Batman movies. It was kind of ridiculous and forgetful at best. He had a pretty good cast, but they don’t even have great things to say about him. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend Podcast, Batgirl herself, Alicia Silverstone, she described her experience as uncomfortable, and not fun. As well as many unnecessary debates about the weight of the 18-year-old actor, she also explained:

I can’t say it was a lot of fun. I love George Clooney, and have had such a great experience with him. He was so sweet to me, and kind. He gave me great protection and I took care. Beautiful. And I would love to – I LOVED – Michael Gough, the man who played Alfred. It was a dream, and he and I had a great relationship. I admire him so much. But other than that, he didn’t like the deepest acting experience of my career. It’s more technical. It’s really bigger … a lot of it is really, ‘Look over there and throw something.’ Where am I looking? What am I looking at? What am I wearing? [laughs] And that’s not really exciting. You know that I mean? … You have to put on the outfit. The outfit is so uncomfortable. And I was young! I do not know. I wonder how I would feel now? At 18, wearing that outfit and not knowing what I was doing, I can’t say it was that fun. And it came at a time in my life when people were very unrelated. So I think it wasn’t the best experience, but it wasn’t terrible. Fortunately, I was fine. But it’s not up there with my David Mamet or Kenneth Branagh!

That is too bad. She seems to have had a great relationship with her co-stars, which is awesome, but kind of a humdrum experience on the series that would seem like a pretty exciting shoot. I guess they can’t all be great, and at 18, at least she got the chance and learned a few things. I think her experience shifted throughout the whole film and what we got in the final product though, and that’s too bad.