Alicia Kirgan shares happy news about relationship, weight loss trip

For fans who love to watch the success of the My 600-lb Life cast, there is some good news for Alicia Kirgan fans.

Kirgan posted her own photos on Facebook and they are exceptional.

Who is Alicia Kirgan?

Alicia Kirgan was featured on My 600-lb Life in 2018 and after successfully losing weight, she fulfilled her dream of skin removal surgery.

Alicia, like many people in the Reality series, started gaining weight as a child. Her father spent all his time in bars drinking while her mother worked to support the family.

Her mother’s resentment against her father passed into their relationship.

Alicia Kirgan turned to eat to cope with the stress of her family life. It also didn’t help that her mother had no patience for Alicia’s problems and blamed her for the weight gain.

Alicia was 622 pounds when she appeared on My 600-lb Life.

However, Alicia found a support system in her friend Tim.

Similar to her eating addiction, Tim had an addiction, but he had defeated his drug addiction and that gave Alicia the determination to continue her own problems.

After five months with Dr. Now that she had worked together, she lost enough weight to qualify for weight loss surgery. When the cravings returned, Tim convinced her to have a heart-to-heart relationship with her mother, and the two finally had a breakthrough.

She lost 186 pounds at that time, a third of her highest body weight.

Alicia Kirgan updates her fans

As far as the latest photos show, Alicia has lost even more weight and looks incredible.

The photos were shared on Facebook two years after appearing on My 600-lb Life and she has proven that she is still losing weight and has reached another milestone.

My episode aired on January 24, two years ago, and life as I knew it was changed forever!

“Someone really has to feel me, because this man rarely even posts on Facebook, but this morning he blew up this page with cute and funny posts and shared a lot of great photos like this one,” she wrote.

Alicia Kirgan also said that the hardest part was the mental aspects she had to deal with. She said that she only had to stay positive because in her words “positivity creates positivity”.

Alicia also has a Where are you now? Episode in August 2019, which showed her successful journey.

