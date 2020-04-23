Alicia Keys unveils a new moving ballad

Alicia Keys distributes a mixture of motivation and gratitude on her new song, “Good Job”, which should appear on her next album, Alicia.

“Good Job” is a classic ballad of the Keys that puts his piano and his voice in the foreground, with some atmospheric touches for good measure. “You’re doing a good job,” Keys sings during the chorus, “Don’t get knocked down / The world needs you now / Know that you matter.”

According to a press release announcing the song earlier this week, Keys wrote “Good Job” last year with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, as well as Dream and Avery Chambliss. The track was intended to pay homage to the unsung and neglected everyday heroes in Keys’ life and beyond, although his message obviously resonates even more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether you’re on the front line in hospitals, balancing work, home and family education, delivering mail, parcels or food, or experiencing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I can feel you, “Keys said in the release. “You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”

“Good Work” marks the fourth offering of Alicia, after “Show Me Love”, “Time Machine” and “Underdog”. The album was due to arrive in May but has since been postponed due to COVID-19 (a new date has not yet been announced). At the end of March, Keys published his memoirs, More myself: a journey.