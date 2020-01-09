Alicia Keys defends the “Underdog” in a new video

Loading...

Thursday, Alicia Keys released a new single called “Underdog”, co-written with Ed Sheeran and co-produced with Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, Pink).

The accompanying visual shows Keys and his group encouraging outsiders to “stand up”. He focuses on a man who sells CDs by the roadside and a girl in a hijab who is going to have a ball with his friends.

“Some people may think the word underdog is a negative word, but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet rise to the challenge and exceed expectations,” Keys said in a statement. “I love this song so much because it talks about real life and real people and our experiences. We have all been in a place in our lives where we had to challenge the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, “They say I would never do it, but I was built to break the mold.” I don’t think there is anyone on the planet who has not felt this way. “

“Underdog” will be available on Keys’ seventh studio album, ALICIA, scheduled for release in early 2020. Keys previously shared the songs “Time Machine” and the duo Miguel “Show Me Love”.

Keys is also expected to host the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row on January 26. His book, More Myself, will be released on March 31.