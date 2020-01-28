Alicia Keys brings an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on the 2020 Grammy

Hours after the news of Kobe Bryant’s death, the late NBA star was honored with a powerful tribute at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, January 26, during the awards ceremony, singer Alicia Keys opened the 2020 Grammy in honor of the 41-year-old basketball star who died the morning of the awards ceremony held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles – the arena that is home to from the Lakers team that Bryant played for.

“Here we are together on the biggest night of music to celebrate the artists who are doing the best. But to be honest, we all feel crazy right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero. And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all those who have been tragically lost today, are in our minds. They are in our hearts and our prayers. They are in this building, “she said.

Keys added to her emotional tribute to people to take a moment and “keep them in you.”

“Share our strength and our support with their families,” the singer continued. “We never thought we’d have to start the show like this in a million years, never never never never never, so we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit how we all feel now.”

Boyz II They also joined Keys to perform “It’s so hard to say goodbye” in Bryant’s honor.

After the moving performance, Keys said she appreciated everyone in the room coming together through difficult times. “We are going to do what we are here for. And know that we will all go together, just like in happy times and challenging times. We will sing together, we will laugh together. We will dance together. We will cry together,” said she.

Keys went on: “We’re going to bring it all together that we’re going to love, and we’re going to make sure that we celebrate the most powerful energy, the best there is.” The only thing that has the power to bring us all together. That is music. It is the most healing thing in the world. “

Before she performed a song that she wrote specifically for the Grammy on the piano, the singer said, “Kobe would like us to keep the vibrations high.”

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas. Emergency services responded, but unfortunately none of the nine people on board the helicopter survived, said a representative of the Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County at a press conference.

The deceased NBA star is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.