Alicegana Women's Breathable Mesh Tennis Athletic Lace up Fashion Walking Comfort Lightweight Running White Sneakers Sports Shoes
Loading...


Price: $12.99
(as of Jan 06,2020 10:48:20 UTC – Details)


Product description

casual shoescasual shoes

Size chart:

Measure your foot from toe to heel, consult our size chart on the description
If your feet are slightly greasy, choose a larger size

5 = (heel to toe) 225 mm = 8 7/8 inch — 5.5 = (heel to toe) 228 mm = 9 inch
6 = (heel to toe) 230 mm = 9 1/8 inch — 6.5 = (heel to toe) 235 mm = 9 1/4 inch
7 = (heel to toe) 238 mm = 9 2/5 inch — 7.5 = (heel to toe) 240 mm = 9 1/2 inch
8 = (heel to toe) 245 mm = 9 5/8 inch — 8.5 = (heel to toe) 248 mm = 9 3/4 inch
9 = (heel to toe) 250 mm = 9 7/8 inch — 9.5 = (heel to toe) 254 cm = 10 inch
10 = (heel to toe) 260 mm = 10 1/4 inch — 10.5 = (heel to toe) 267 mm = 10 1/2 inch
11 = (heel to toe) 270 mm = 10 3/5 inch — 12 = (heel to toe) 275 mm = 10 4/5 inch
13 = (heel to toe) 280 mm = 11 inch — 13.5 = (heel to toe) 284 mm = 11 1/5 inch

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Blue

Gray

Pink

White

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes large sizesLadies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes large sizes

Comfort system designed to provide lightweight shock absorption.
Special design and ultra-light fabric with a light foot experience.
Fashionable athletic footwear for all activities, whether you go running or other occasion.
Professional women’s shoes on the way to a better one for you.

Attention:

These pair of loafers can have a new leather odor, don’t worry, put the shoes out for a while, the scent would spread.
Because the difference between monitors and light effect, the photo may not 100% reflect the actual color of the shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Ladies breathable mesh tennis athletic fashion sneakers Walking Sports Road running shoes

Breathable mesh + PU fabric

Comfortable breathable mesh on the inside

Light non-slip EVA soles



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here