Alice Bag, ‘Spark’: song you should know

It will be a long time before each of us can hit a mosh pit – elbows, hair and sweat fly as a group tears apart on a makeshift scene. The body press, electric. The euphoria is high. Fortunately for us, the American-Mexican punk icon Alice Bag gave listeners a zap of punk rock energy in the form of “Spark”, a new song from his next album, Sister Dynamite.

The song starts hot with screeching guitars and banging drums, your prototypical grrrl riot rip. “I’m a little strange / hello … in my thrift clothes and my Day-Glo hair, I’m happy to be just queer”, Bag Crows, his voice ageless and always cool. (The video notably features Vander Von Odd, the winner of season 1 of competitive drag drag Dragula, whose haunting lip synchronization performance is coupled with a gothic makeup tutorial.)

“And even when I try to be normal / I always miss the mark / hell, no I don’t give my / don’t give my spark”, proclaims Bag in the chorus – the simplicity of the message (“Stay weird , the kids! “) Refreshingly cut and dried. The bag can rage against the machine with the best of them, but here it gives us a dizzy and joyful break – an anthem for all those who feel a little exhausted by the overwhelming complexities of modern existence.

“Spark” could have been released in 1970 or 1997 – not because it seems dated. It’s timeless, pure rock and roll that kicks pants, and thank goodness for that. Bag kept his spirits high during the COVID-19 era by hosting workouts on Instagram – and “Spark” is the distillation of his technicolor perma-optimism. Sister Dynamite is due out on April 24 via In the Red.

