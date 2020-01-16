Alia Scott: reflections after a year with WPDN

She is one of the good guys. When Alia Scott started working at WPDN in November 2018, she entered the practice with big eyes and pure intentions. It wasn’t just her age (at 28, she is the youngest employee in the company). Alia believed in the judicial system and became a lawyer, not because of the money, but because of the opportunity to help people and actually do something good in the world. Many law students are like that. They start their legal careers with the best of intentions, but then life happens and many of those intentions fall by the wayside. Only a few lawyers are able to maintain their grace, persistence, and determination to leave the world better than they found it.

WPDN is full of such lawyers, which is why Alia wanted to work with them primarily. She wanted to leave a lasting, positive impression in the world and use her reading, writing, researching and speaking skills in public to do this.

“I think I decided to become a lawyer because I’ve always been interested in the legal and judicial systems,” said Alia. “After completing my bachelor’s degree in criminal law, I decided that the field of law is something I can do well with. So I decided to study law. I also enjoy researching and writing, which is an important aspect of many law firms. Most of the time I always wanted to help outsiders. “

This desire to help the outsiders initially led Alia to immigration law. Since the immigration situation is currently in great disarray and a long way behind, it has since focused on other aspects of the law.

“I would say that most of my cases are more on the defense side,” Alia said. “I have a public defense contract, but I am now one of the Evansville prosecutors. So I do both in the criminal field. I also deal with insurance protection and economic disputes. And in business litigation, I have both plaintiffs and defendants- Job done. “

She is truly an all-rounder and her interest in all aspects of law has led her to WPDN.

“I got in touch with Kyle (Ridgeway) and knew Amy (Iberlin) from college. I respect them both very much,” she said. “Both said that the type of work everyone does here (at WPDN) is very different, and I was looking for it. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I knew some things that I liked and I knew some things that I didn’t like, but I wasn’t quite sure which way to go, so I decided to practice in a place that has a lot of mentoring and a variety of legal areas in which I can dip my feet in and find out what suits me. “

The year Alia was with WPDN, she learned a lot about practice, law, and even herself. She won the majority of her cases and stood out in the very best way. However, your success would never have been possible if WPDN had not created an environment in which questions could be asked.

“I was told that I should never be afraid to ask questions, which may be a stupid thing, and a lot of people say it, but (my colleagues at WPDN) are really serious,” said Alia. “Everyone here is so willing to help you with a project or answer questions, even if it seems easy. I think only if I can learn from many different people and see their style can I develop my own style of writing and get in touch with other lawyers. “

Working with other lawyers and clients is a very important aspect of the law. Too often, especially in a courtroom, emotions can override logic. Things can get hot and it’s easy to get into a scream match. However, according to Alia, it is not the case that a case is won if you rely on emotions and argue.

“I really trust the judiciary and I think I learned that when I was an employee,” she said. “If you have a case with many questions and doubts, trust the system and bring it to justice. But at the same time, you need to be able to use effective communication and really speak to people if it’s a case where people only take really stable positions and don’t want to give in at all. The judicial system, especially in court proceedings, is not intended for people who only want to fight. It is made to find the truth and the facts of the situation. One thing I’ve learned is definitely how to be a better communicator. “

These communication techniques are things that Alia definitely applies in which she is involved. Whether it is a civil or a criminal matter, it tries to find the truth and in this way always tells the truth. This is a practice that every lawyer at WPDN uses in his work. They do not try to play “gotcha” or to accuse or manipulate without merit. You are there to find the truth. The truth is that lawyers are usually the good guys.

“It seems like a lot of people think that lawyers are always involved in negative situations in people’s lives, but there are a lot of things that come out of these offices that I think are really positive,” she repeated. “Whether it’s ultimately about starting a business, facilitating adoption, or even divorce, can have a positive impact on people’s lives. I don’t know if I will ever be able to change the attitudes of lawyers, but I want people to know that lawyers are not only there when you have a bad day. They can really be a good reference point and also help with many good things! “