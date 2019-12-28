Algeria's President Appoints New Prime Minister After Protests Against Government – National

Loading...

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed a university professor and former diplomat Prime Minister on Saturday as he built a new government to deal with political unrest and an emerging economic challenge.

Abdelaziz Djerad, 65, was in the administration of a former president in the 1990s, but was ousted by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was deposed as head of state in April after two decades.

Relatives of detained Algerian demonstrators are demanding their release

The massive street protest movement that caused Bouteflika to resign considered Tebboune's election illegal this month and is unlikely to appoint a government.

The demonstrators rejected any election while the military remained in politics and the personalities of the Bouteflika era held powerful positions.

The Algerian authorities publicly welcomed the street protests and described it as a patriotic movement to refresh Algerian politics and end corruption.

Algerians protest December election: "there will be no vote"

Djerad spoke on the radio several times after the protests began, calling on Bouteflika and his allies to give up power.

Tebboune, himself a former prime minister, was one of five former senior officials who were recognized as candidates for the presidential election. In protests and an election boycott that reduced voter turnout to 40 percent, he received 58 percent of the vote on December 12.

The opposition says that despite Tebboune's election, the ultimate power remains with the army, whose chief, Ahmed Gaed Salah, suddenly died of a heart attack on Monday.

Algeria abandons thousands of migrants in the Sahara without food or water



She is leaving Algeria with a new president, prime minister and army chief during the most acute political crisis in decades. Meanwhile, after years of lower energy prices, the country is facing a longer-term decline in its trade and budget balances.

With state coffers relying on energy exports for most of its annual revenue, the new government may be forced to cut spending drastically. Parliament and the outgoing transitional government have already agreed to cut public spending by 9 percent for 2020.

Additional members of the new government are expected to be named in the coming days.

