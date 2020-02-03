Alfabet flirts with $ 1 trillion but needs a second act

Alphabet, born in Google, reports the fourth quarter financial result on Monday, after weeks in which market capitalization has risen around $ 1 trillion. Only three other American companies have reached that milestone: Apple, Microsoft and, for a while on Friday, Amazon.

WIRED ADVICE

ABOUT

Zachary Karabell is a WIRED contributor and president of River Twice Research.

So what now? No company, especially no technology company, can rest comfortably. In less than 25 years, Alphabet has become a worldwide colossus, the youngest of the trillion dollar quartet. It is not directly at risk of an existential crisis in its business model and revenue for 2019 is likely to grow nearly 20 percent from 2018. Sales have more than doubled since 2015. That is a picture of financial success, dot.

And yet the future of Alphabet is certainly more turbid. Strangely enough, the strength of the company – its dominant position in a huge market – is also its weakness. Unlike Amazon or Apple or Microsoft, which now each have several growing companies, Alphabet has one dominant revenue stream and many very small ones with opaque future prospects. In short, Alphabet is still looking for its second act.

The challenges begin with the inability of Alphabet to rearrange itself. For most people, including those who invest in the shares, it is still Google. And why should it not be? The Google company is still by far the Alphabet company. The Google advertising company, which sells search ads for the questions we ask billions of dollars per day, remains the overwhelming factor behind the company’s revenues – 84 percent of third-quarter revenue of $ 40 billion. That will not change much this quarter or the next or the next.

That advertising business has become increasingly complex and Google retains its significant share of total online advertisements because advertisers are able to target more precise users thanks to their vast amount of data and searches. Although prices for online ads generally fall, Google has increased sales by selling more ads and helping advertisers get higher response rates.

In one scenario this never ends, at least not in the near future. Google (including the very lucrative YouTube) and Facebook account for around 60 percent of online advertising revenue, with Amazon growing faster but still less than 10 percent. There is no sign that Google’s share is in great danger; it has changed little in the last three years. The more advertisers can help microtarget and reach the desired consumers, the more likely it is that they can retain some price power. The enormous size of its ecosystem is difficult for others to match.

In that scenario, Alphabet’s inability to reach critical mass in other areas doesn’t really matter. And yet it is confusing, given the company’s huge investments in time, money and energy. It has a series of companies such as Nest, for home solutions for the stunningly creative skunk works of X; it offers consumer tools such as Gmail, Chrome and Google Docs, which are used by hundreds of millions; and of course it owns the Android mobile operating system that controls 75 percent of all mobile devices in the world and offers the Google Play Store.

Yet all of those are responsible for only about 15 percent of the company’s sales. R&D in these other areas is likely to lead to progress in autonomous vehicles, quantum computing or artificial intelligence. One of those moonshots could eventually form the basis for the next trillion dollars in market capitalization. For now, however, that is only a possibility.

For all the financial discipline that the company has imposed over the past five years, the fact that it makes so much money from online advertising can limit the real urgency of Alphabet’s other companies to prove themselves in the same way of life or death as a start-up. You can instill discipline, but you cannot produce real fear and urgency. Every army in the world tries to simulate fights to train soldiers; every army knows that simulations, exercises, and war exercises, no matter how well designed and how essential for preparedness, are not a substitute for actual combat experience.

.