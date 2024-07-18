Alexis Ohanian’s Unexpected Health Journey: Navigating a Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Internet users responded to the recent health announcement by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder. Ohanian declared on X on July 16 that he had discovered he had Lyme disease during a complete health test. This was unexpected news for Ohanian, who said, “A full range of health scans found out I have Lyme disease. Really odd. With no symptoms fortunately, but will still be treated.”

Understanding Lyme Disease

The Mayo Clinic describes Lyme disease as an infection caused by Borrelia bacteria, usually spreading to humans via tick bites. Early signs are fever, headaches, tiredness, joint pain, and sometimes a rash. Without the right treatment, these can develop into serious neurological problems, memory loss, and brain and heart inflammation. The CDC reports more than 475,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year in the US.

Ohanian’s Response and Public Support

Despite having no symptoms, Ohanian confirmed his plans to get treatment, saying, “Anyway, need some antibiotics. Ticks won’t hold me back!” He also highlighted the need for routine medical checkups and urged his followers to rely on healthcare professionals for advice, saying, “Please consult a doctor! Don’t follow my advice about health!”

Ohanian’s diagnosis has been met with lots of positive messages from supporters, receiving over 142,000 views on his post. He also disclosed that this is not the first occurrence of this disease in his family, revealing, “A family member had it years ago, showed loads of symptoms, etc., couldn’t figure out what it was until tested and then treated successfully.”

Recent Public Appearance

Just prior to disclosing his health status, Ohanian went to the ESPY Awards red carpet event alongside Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia in 2024, where Williams hosted the star-filled occasion, giving several awards including Prince Harry’s Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Additional Health Concerns

Alluding to further concerns from his health tests, Ohanian mentioned that his cholesterol levels needed attention, remarking, “Good cholesterol too low. Bad cholesterol just OK. Need to attend to that. However, there’s a positive: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.” The straightforward update stresses the benefits of comprehensive health assessments, exposing various potential health issues that may not be evident otherwise.

Raising Awareness and Support

Despite Lyme disease being more common amongst people who spend lots of time outside, anyone can be affected. Ohanian was surprised at the diagnosis as he hardly spends time outdoors, especially in Northeast places known for more ticks. This highlights the unpredictable nature of the disease and shows why it is important to be aware and take precautions.

The CDC states most Lyme disease cases can be treated well using antibiotics for 10-14 days. Other famous personalities who have revealed their own experiences with Lyme disease include Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, and Amy Schumer. By discussing their situation, these celebrities assist in raising awareness about the illness and reducing any associated negative perceptions.

A Message of Hope and Resilience

Despite Ohanian’s unexpected diagnosis, he chose enlightenment towards his health status, emphasizing the significance of routine medical appointments and getting informed about potential health threats. His openness about his condition offers hope to others, showing resilience and dedication towards supporting good health.

As Ohanian starts treatment for his condition, he upholds a beacon of hope due to public support, encouraging those facing similar hurdles. Not only does this highlight early diagnosis and treatment, but also how community support is crucial when facing challenges connected to health.