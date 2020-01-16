Alexis Lafreniere ready to continue to impress CHL Top Prospects Game

HAMILTON – Alexis Lafreniere already played during a number of nerve-racking moments during his hockey career.

A little over a week ago he helped Canada a 3-1 deficit to beat Russia with two assists in the gold medal match of the junior world championship.

Despite winning MVP tournaments in the Czech Republic, the eligible candidate said there were still a few nerves for Thursday’s CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

“You play a gold medal match with the world juniors, it’s certainly a great experience,” Lafreniere said. “But tonight is still a big game and I think it will be a lot of fun for me to play with those guys and also against the best players.”

Lafreniere is in the top 40 of players who are eligible to compete in FirstOntario Center for an abundance of NHL scouts.

The 18-year-old left wing from Saint-Eustache, Que., Has been projected for a long time to finish first with the NHL Draft this spring in Montreal. His number this season at Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is excellent and he still leads the way despite his long absence with 73 points – 24 goals, 49 assists – in 34 games.

He scored four goals and six assists with the world juniors and overcame a knee injury sustained in the second preliminary game against the Russians.

Regarding how close he feels to be ready for the NHL spot, Lafreniere said he isn’t sure.

“But I know I have some points left to work on my game and that’s what I’m going to do the rest of the season,” he said.

Lafreniere, Team White’s captain, will compete with some of his world-junior teammates for the 25th annual showcase of the best eligible players in the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and QMJHL competition.

Quinton Byfield, ranked NHL Central Scouting as the number 2 North American skater, will become captain Team Red and said he became good friends with Lafreniere with the world’s juniors.

“Absolutely something special,” Byfield told Tuesday to play against Lafreniere. “I probably have to put some money at stake, I think, for this game or something.”

At six-foot-four and 214 pounds, Byfield is a great body through the center of the ice while playing center. He has been successful this season with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, with 25 goals and 38 assists in 33 games.

His experience with juniors under 20 was not as striking as that of Lafreniere with only one assist in seven games, but that seems to have made no difference with scouts.

Dan Marr, the director of NHL Central Scouting, said that the juniors are a 19-year event and that a negative experience is thrown out of the window during the tournament.

“His experience there will only promote his development,” said Marr. “But he’s one of those players who can take over the game there. There’s a pressure on him here. If he takes the lead tonight, it won’t surprise anyone, if he doesn’t have a takeover type game, it won’t be for anyone to make a difference. “

Other top players to see on Thursday include the numbers 3 to 6 in defender Jamie Drysdale (Erie), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw), Marco Rossi (Ottawa) and Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi).

As to which players will make the jump to the NHL next season, that remains to be seen. But Team White’s head coach George Burnett said he has received all the clues in recent days to see Lafreniere in practice that he is ready.

“It won’t surprise me to see him play at the next level next year,” Burnett said.