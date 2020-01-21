Australian Alexei Popyrin said it was “painful” to see his childhood hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga forced to withdraw against him in the first round of the Australian Open.

Tsonga, the 28th seed, pulled out of the match injured Tuesday night when he ran after the 20-year-old Australian 6: 7 (7: 5) 6: 2 (6: 1).

Popyrin, ranked 96th in the world, had a strong run at the Australian Open last year when he defeated two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem on the way to the third round.

In his post-game interview, Popyrin was flat and said he didn’t want to see Tsonga in pain.

Tweet from @AustralianOpen

The Sydney sider had mixed feelings after the match and remembered how much he loved watching Tsonga’s extraordinary run for 2008 winner at Melbourne Park.

“I’ve never felt like this after a match,” he said to Channel Nine.

“When I saw him make the final here, I remember that he jumped around like a crazy boy.

“Seeing him hurt, seeing him in pain, and having to withdraw for this match was just painful.

“He’s great. Everything about his game, you know, big serve, big forehand and his attitude on the court.”

Even though Popyrin was just in the top 100, he was a constant performer at Grand Slams. Last year he won at least one match in all four majors.

While many of his contemporaries built up ranking points on the secondary tour, Popyrin fought consistently for the best tournaments and ended 2019 with the most victories through qualification (11) to get into the top-level events.

Popyrin will play the winner of the game Hugo Gaston-Jaume Munar in the second round.

Australian John Millman had previously won four sets against Ugo Humbert, but told the Nine network that this was taking a toll.

“The five-set games are long and it’s difficult for a man like that to keep him out for three consecutive sets,” said Millman.

“He eased a bit and I thought I would lose momentum early and he is a good leader. I had to regroup and turn things around and I did it. “

Australian Nick Kyrgios is now on trial against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“Sonego is a tough competitor,” said Kyrgios AAP before the game.

“I played it in Cincinnati last year. It was a tough game. Very capable player. Big serve. Loves to hit his forehand. “

-with AAP