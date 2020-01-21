Alexander Zverev will donate prize money to the Bushfire Relief in the event of a tournament win

“Obviously, I’m happier than other people. Every penny can help the Australian people, animals and nature in general,” he said.

“If I win the Australian Open, I will be the happiest person on the planet. I think that [money] in your hands, who know what to do with it and how you can help others, will be used much better . “

Bushfire Aid: Alexander Zverev.Credit: Getty Images

Zverev’s promise is the latest in a long list of tennis stars who have donated their money and time to the Bushfire appeal.

The hope of Australia’s best-placed men at the tournament, Nick Kyrgios, started donating earlier this month and promised $ 200 for every ace he hit in the summer. He was soon joined by other Australian players.

The world’s number one, Ash Barty, promised her Brisbane International prize money in addition to a donation she made last year, and international players also promised financial support.

Last week, the Rod Laver Arena for the Australian Open Rally for Relief was packed to help out charities in the bush, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyrgios and Zverev.

Federer and Nadal together donated $ 250,000.

Before his promise on Tuesday night, Zverev did a lot of work in his first-round victory over number 77 in the world, Cecchinato, but he was only happy to be back in the winners’ circle after playing his first three games of the season had lost at the ATP Cup.

“I didn’t play well at the ATP Cup,” he said. “Everyone saw that. I struggled a lot with my serve, I struggled a lot with my basic strokes. I think I was much more stable than I was there.

“This is positive for me. Obviously there is still a lot to do. I think it will get better. Hopefully I can get even better in the next few days, maybe weeks.”

