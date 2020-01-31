Alexander zverev, dominic thiem, semifinals, results, fixtures, draw

It is not easy. I played against Rafa for four hours and ten minutes. I was in bad shape at 5 a.m. a few days ago. It was not easy to recover.

It was fun tonight. Both were nervous. It was a difficult start for me.

Dominic Thiem celebrates winning a point.Credit: Getty Images

On the second sentence:

In a Grand Slam semi-final, the levels are so high and the key moments so numerous.

His blow was maybe the shot of the tournament.

During the break for broken lights, Sweet Caroline hears:

I felt like I was on a ski vacation in Austria because they play this song all the time.

On the third sentence:

After three sets, I would rather be 1: 2 than 1: 2 (LOL).

Make on so many tiebreakers:

It’s always 50-50. I lost my first in the second round. I have some early clues and that makes a difference.

Rub on the belly:

My stomach hadn’t handled it well. It was a bit rebellious.

On Zverev:

I know that he worked so hard in the preparation week. He is a great player. This tournament is a big breakthrough for him. Each of us could have won tonight, maybe it was a bit of experience that helped me. It won’t be long before he gets into a Grand Slam final.

On Novak:

I always have to play the kings of these Grand Slams. Rafa at the French Open, Novak here.

If I lose, I have to be patient.