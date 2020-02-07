Alexander Vindman Fired by Trump, “Escorted from the White House”

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who gave the most important testimony, has been removed from his position and escorted out of the White House, his lawyer said Friday.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, where he dutifully served his country and his president. He does this once he has spoken in public, and only on the basis of a summons from the US Congress, “said Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, in a statement.

According to CNN, Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, a lawyer from the National Security Council, was also fired. They left the White House together.

The president had announced the move on Friday. When asked about the status of the decorated veteran, Trump said, “Well, I’m not happy with him. Do you think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee in November about Trump’s call on July 25 with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman, who participated in the call, immediately reported his concerns to his superiors “out of a sense of duty.”

The lieutenant colonel may be returning to the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said to CNN: “We welcome all our service members, wherever they are, with every assignment they receive.”

But Vindman has paid a hefty price since his testimony. He was not only attacked by republican politicians and right-wing media, but also received multiple death threats.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career and privacy,” said Pressman.