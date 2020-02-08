Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland left: President Donald Trump displaces officials who testified during the impeachment process

WASHINGTON – An encouraged President Donald Trump, who sought to quickly punish those who had run him over, ousted two government officials who had testified against him during his impeachment hearing. The president was punished by the Senate just two days after his acquittal.

The news came on Friday that Trump had ousted Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the distinguished soldier and national security assistant, who played a central role in the Democratic indictment. Vindman’s lawyer said his client was taken out of the White House complex on Friday to leave in retaliation for “telling the truth.”

“The truth cost Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy,” said lawyer David Pressman in a statement. Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked on Friday to quit his job as a White House lawyer, the army said in a statement. Both men were assigned to the army.

The next news was that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, was also absent.

“I was informed today that the President intends to recall me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” said Sondland in a statement.

The White House hadn’t been shy about whether Trump would take revenge on those he saw as enemies in the impeachment drama. White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump was happy that it was over and “maybe people should pay for it.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Vindman’s fall “is a clear and brazen act of retribution that expresses the President’s fear of the truth. The President’s vindictiveness is exactly what Republican senators do.” made him accomplices to cover up. “

MP Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Called it “Friday Night Massacre” and compared the situation to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” investigation of the Watergate scandal. (The prosecutor himself was released anyway.)

Speier added in her tweet: “I’m sure Trump is angry that he can’t fire Pelosi.”

The Senate Republicans, who had just cleared Trump of abuse of office two days earlier, remained silent on Friday night. Many of them had reacted with outrage during the Senate trial when Democratic MP Adam Schiff, the prosecutor, suggested that Trump would take revenge on the lawmakers who crossed him during his impeachment.

Since his acquittal, Trump has done nothing to criticize his critics, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote against him. On Friday, he also took along Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat whom Trump had hoped would vote with the Republicans for his acquittal, which in the end would vote for a conviction.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” by Manchin’s votes, claiming that no president had done anything for his state. He added that Manchin was “just a puppet” for the democratic leaders in the house and senate.

It was Alexander Vindman who told the House of Representatives for the first time that there were “right things” in America – a sentence that was repeated in the Attorney General’s impeachment process.

Sondland was also a key witness in the House impeachment investigation, informing investigators that “everyone was up to date” about Trump’s desire to press Ukraine into a politically charged investigation. He told lawmakers how he came to the conclusion that there was a “return” combining a desired visit by the Ukrainian leader to the White House and the announcement that the country would conduct the presidential investigation.

Sondland “chose to be fired rather than resign,” said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer issued a unilateral statement accusing Trump of taking revenge on his client.

“He did what a member of our military was accused of every day: he followed orders, obeyed, and served his country, even if it was dangerous and personal,” said Pressman. “And the most powerful man in the world – supported by the dumb, the pliable and the accomplices – decided to take revenge.”

The White House did not respond to Pressman’s allegations. “We do not comment on personnel issues,” said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the foreign policy arm of the White House, where Vindman was an expert on Ukraine.

The Democrats who wanted to replace Trump noticed Vindman’s fall during their evening debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Former Vice President Joe Biden asked the audience to greet the lieutenant colonel.

Vindman’s status had been uncertain since he testified that he did not consider it “appropriate” for Trump to require a foreign government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with the energy company Burisma in Ukraine. Vindman’s fall, however, seemed imminent after Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration after acquittal with republican supporters in the Ostraum and said on Friday that he was not happy with him.

“Do you think I should be happy with him?” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “I am not … you will make this decision.”

Vindman, a 20-year-old Army veteran, was wearing his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared for a television impeachment hearing late last year. Trump supporters asked questions about the immigrant’s allegiance to the United States – his parents fled the Soviet Union when he was a child – and found that he had received offers to work for the Government of Ukraine. Vindman’s offers quickly dismissed him.

Vindman told the house the story of his family in gripping statements, and his father brought them to the United States about 40 years ago.

“Dad, I’m sitting here in the US Capitol today and talking to our elected officials. This is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States looking for a better life for us family, “he said. “Don’t worry, I’ll be fine if I tell the truth.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic President’s candidate in 2016, remembered Vindman’s statement that he would be fine, saying, “It is appalling that this government could prove the opposite.”

Some of Trump’s supporters cheered Vindman’s removal.

MP Lee Zeldin, RN.Y., has tweeted that Vindman “should no longer be on the National Security Council. It is not about retaliation. It is because he cannot be trusted that he does not agree with the President’s policies is and that his term is about to end, no matter. “

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, announced that both Vindman twins had been driven out.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman was not retaliated. “We protect all of our service members from retaliation or the like,” said Esper. “We have already addressed this in politics and in other ways.”

Alexander Vindman is scheduled to attend a military college in Washington DC this summer, and his brother will be assigned to the General Council’s Office of the Army, according to two officials who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition that anonymity.

AP authors Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker and Bob Burns contributed to this report.

