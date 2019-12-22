Alexander Ovechkin appointed captain of the NHL All-Star Metro division

Loading...

The NHL on Saturday night announced the captains for each division in the 2020 All-Star Game, as decided by a fan vote.

Connor McDavid He will be captain of the Pacific Division for the fourth consecutive season. David Pastrnak He was appointed captain of the Atlantic Division for the first time in his career, Nathan MacKinnon He was appointed captain of the Central Division for the second time in his career, and Alex Ovechkin He was appointed captain of the Metropolitan Division for the third consecutive season.

The full results of the fan vote were not made public. The NHL hockey operations department will select the remaining players to complete the teams, which will consist of six strikers, three defenders and two goalkeepers. The coach of each division will be the team coach with the highest percentage of points at the midpoint of the season.

The All-Star weekend will take place on January 24 and 25 in St. Louis and the game will follow the same format as in previous years: a three-on-three three-game hockey tournament.

