Alexander Johnson surprised, comes to number 46 on the PFF’s Top 101 players list

Alexander Johnson is celebrating. Credit: Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports.

It would be hard to claim that Alexander Johnson was not the biggest surprise on the Broncos last season.

Johnson came out of nowhere in week 5 and soon became one of Denver’s indispensable defenders. In that first NFL game, Johnson played an important role in the Broncos victory over the rival Los Angeles Chargers. He grabbed eight tackles, defended two passes and even picked out Philip Rivers in the end zone, because the Chargers were two meters away from a score.

The next week the linebacker grabbed 1.5 bags against the Titans, proving to everyone that he can do it all on the football field. At the end of his first season in the NFL, Johnson finished with 93 combined tackles, five with a loss, two forced handcuffs, 1.5 bags and that important interception.

Denver was desperately needed to find a middle linebacker, and the first season of Vic Fangio will be remembered for discovering unknown talent on the roster. That list is led by Johnson, but also includes defensive tackle Mike Purcell and security Trey Marshall.

Johnson played so well, Pro Football Focus recognizes him as one of the Top 101 players of 2019 when he finished at number 46.

“A former unsigned free agent with a complicated background story, Alexander Johnson made the most of his first chance to play with the Broncos this season and achieved one of the best figures in the NFL among linebackers,” PFF writes. “He only started in week 5, but from that moment on his rank was among the All-Pro players on his position, and he was the top-rated linebacker of all against the run. For the first season that started, this was a spectacular game from the young linebacker, and only the playing time kept him back from a place that was much higher on the list. ”

Johnson joins Courtland Sutton, the superstar wide receiver, who was named number 69 on the PFF list yesterday.

As explained above, the young lincos backer from Broncos was the best defender among every player in his position. His 91.4 degree is considered ‘elite’ by the analysts, enjoying 33 runs of ‘stops’ that are a failure for the infringement. His two forced clumsiness certainly help that run class, and consistency throughout the season also increases grades according to Denver’s PFF grader, Lucas.

That spectacular run figure also helped Johnson to the fifth best overall figure (88.7) for qualified linebackers. His greatest chance of moving in 2020 is his passrush, which was rated at 69.7. He had 15 prints, 11 of which were hasty, with 1.5 pockets and two QB hits.

If Johnson can improve in that area, he will only become an even better all-round linebacker for the Broncos.