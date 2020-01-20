Alexa Grasso switches to flyweight after a failed UFC 246 fight

For Alexa Grasso, the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission to deny her participation in UFC 246 has led to a career move.

Grasso became overweight last Saturday night because of her planned fight with Claudia Gadelha. And although both fighters agreed on a catchweight, the fight was scrapped.

Now Grasso has released a statement detailing her problems with losing weight and deciding to try flyweight.

“I want to apologize to Claudia Gadelha and the UFC,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know this is a fight everyone has been waiting for, including me. I trained a lot for it and did everything I could to lose those extra pounds.

“The Commission has not allowed our fight, although my opponent and I have agreed to the sanction, which this means for me. The doctors did not allow me to take part in the competition. You don’t know how difficult it has been lately to keep me in this weight class. There was no lack of discipline, because even if I don’t have a fight, I am ALWAYS on a diet.

“I was 26 years old and my body is not the same. I grow and am in this biological process in which my metabolism changes. I have lived to the limit of what a body needs to be healthy in recent years, and yet I have always fulfilled my obligations.

Let’s not talk about flu or when my period is over because losing weight has made it a real pain.

“I never complain or tell these things because I am not such a person and I always show you my best attitude. My team and I have decided that being in a different weight class is the smartest and healthiest. With all due respect and pain in the heart, of course, I say goodbye to the straw weight department 115 LB.

“This year has a different goal for me and I’m officially switching to the Flyweight 125 LB

I know that if I give my body all the nutrients it needs, I will become healthier and stronger at this weight. Many thanks to everyone who supports me, my Lobo team and my coaches, who are with me every day and know that I am completely committed to my sport and my career.

“I’m starting a new stage in my life!”

The 26-year-old Grasso is 11-3 in her career and 3-3 at the UFC.

