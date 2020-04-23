‘Alex Trebek’ Tendencies On Twitter Amid Pandemic And The World Collectively Clutches Its Chest

When “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek began trending on social media Thursday, many admirers feared the worst supplied the actuality that the host is nevertheless battling pancreatic cancer. Thankfully, the real rationale the beloved online games display host was trending ended up becoming nothing at all bad at all, and as a substitute turned out to be a hilarious clip that true “Jeopardy!” supporters will get a kick out of.

Lovers Unearth Previous ‘Jeopardy’ Clip

According to The New York Publish, “Jeopardy!” declared this 7 days that the very last day to observe a new episode of the game display is Could 1, as it is now on hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

This prompted admirers to acquire a walk down memory lane, and a 2016 clip of Trebek surfaced that immediately experienced the world wide web cracking up.

In the clip, Trebek introduces contestant Susan Cole by saying, “Her most loved form of songs is one thing I have never heard of, but it doesn’t sound like enjoyable.”

“I imagine it is quite enjoyment. It is named nerd-core hip-hop,” she explained, heading on to reveal the matter make any difference of nerd-main rap, which incorporates “video game titles, science fiction, possessing a tricky time assembly passionate associates.”

Just after pausing a 2nd for laughter, Trebek then quips, “Losers, in other text.”

Alex Trebek just completely rekt middlebrow consoomer lifestyle pic.twitter.com/i8ddh7jaa6

— Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2020

The Admirer Panic For Trebek Was Authentic

When several uncovered the clip to be hilarious, other internet users could not get over the fright they had when they saw ‘Alex Trebek’ trending on Twitter and understandably feared that the worst experienced occurred:

Alex Trebek trending when he’s struggling from cancer and it is the center of a pandemic. Make sure you don’t scare me like that once more, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/CThPwz31YC

— Megan– Remain House, Preserve Life 💪 (@musingsofmegan) April 23, 2020

Observed Alex Trebek trending and clutched my chest! Thank God he’s just trending for staying a hilarious SAVAGE 😂 https://t.co/1BCZkKxmPc

— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) April 23, 2020

Observed Alex Trebek trending, happy to see he is trending for becoming a savage on Jeopardy and not wellbeing causes.

Here’s 1 of my beloved Alex Trebek vintage Savage times. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NRAFYupl0T

— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) April 23, 2020

why would you dare make alex trebek development ideal now when he is completely Alright

— rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 23, 2020

When you see Alex Trebek trending but it is since he’s a savage: pic.twitter.com/xPUyRF67XE

— Akiva Elefant (@AkivaElefant) April 23, 2020

Thank Goodness Trebek Is Alright

We’re so happy to see that Trebek was in fact trending for all the suitable motives. The guy is virtually a national treasure!

With almost everything damaging likely on in the environment nowadays, we cannot deal with a blow like shedding Alex Trebek!

