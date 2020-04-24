Welcome to PopCrush’s Every day Crack! Here is a breakdown of present day hottest pop tradition and life style tales as listened to on PopCrush Nights, airing throughout the state. Check out out Alex Trebek’s epic Jeopardy! roast, TikTok’s spouse and children video clip increase and extra, below!

Alex Trebek Roasts Jeopardy! Contestant

See what Jeopardy host Alex Trebek had to say about a contestant who produced for a unexciting demonstrate of primarily unanswered queries in this hilarious trending video clip shared by a fan on Twitter:

Spouse and children-Type Social Media Posts Take Off Amid Quarantine

With family members compelled to remain cooped up at property, bonding has in no way been so uncomplicated and common. Social media app TikTok has come to be a primary supply of sharing and family members enjoyment, as a lot of teams have uncovered it to ease strain and carry men and women jointly while even now apart. (through Yahoo!)

Petition Launched to Halt On the web Streaming Expert services From Charging Individuals

A latest petition on Modify.org has named on organizations like Netflix, Amazon Primary, Disney+ and other streaming expert services to quit charging buyers all through the pandemic. The petition argues that these streaming expert services must be produced no cost, at the very least for 60 times, when the crisis proceeds. (by means of The Shade Room)

Beyonce Donates $6M Towards Coronavirus Reduction

BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall campaign to enable obtain cash for psychological consciousness providers, with the celebrity donating $6 million towards the initiative. (via Persons)

Liquor Shipping and delivery Companies Retain Delighted Hour Heading Amid COVID-19

House delivery is the identify of the recreation these times and the liquor company has been no exception. There are a good deal of companies for individuals to get their consume on, some that will even deliver cocktails inside of an hour. (by way of Cosmopolitan)

Whitney Houston Biopic In the Functions



There has been an wonderful response to the recent biopics launched, like these detailing the life of superstars Queen and Elton John. A single to look forward to is the beautifully heartbreaking tale of late singer Whitney Houston. (through Radio.com)

15th Anniversary of YouTube’s Initial Video Ever

April 23 celebrated movie sharing large YouTube’s lengthy-lasting existence more than the past fifteen decades. View the 1st ever video clip posted to the platform down below: