Alex Smith “played a major role in this,” says actor Paul Rudd

SALT LAKE CITY – The name of Alex Smith is still in conversation after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Actor Paul Rudd, a well-known Chiefs fan, shared his opinion about the impact of the former Utah quarterback on the foundation that Kansas City built, culminating in a Sunday Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Frankly, I kept thinking about Alex Smith. Alex Smith, who in my opinion is the most underrated player in the NFL and has been active for ten years, was only winning. He did everything, treated himself with grace. He played a major role in this, “Rudd told the NFL network during the Super Bowl parade of the Chiefs Wednesday.

Smith, who led the Utes to their first BCS appearance in 2004, was the start quarterback of Kansas City from 2013-17 and led them to the off-season four of those five seasons before they were traded to Washington before the 2018 season. He mentors current Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, during his 2017 rookie season.

“Understandably, we all love Mahomes. Much of the entire first year (from Patrick’s development). Alex just did it and helped him, “said Rudd, who plays Ant-Man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and last month shouted to former BYU security Daniel Sorensen, who won his first Super Bowl title with the Chiefs on Sunday. “That guy really won some big games for us and even games we couldn’t get through, he played great. I just wish Alex was here, (I would) give him a hug.”

Celebrity and local resident Paul Rudd drives a golf cart during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, to celebrate the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIV of the NFL.

Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Two Utes won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs Sunday. Rookie Jackson Barton’s attacker joined the franchise in mid-November and Alex Whittingham, son of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, has been with the Chiefs for the past two seasons.

Smith’s influence

Mahomes has credited Smith, who in the 2005 NFL draft by San Francisco was generally ranked No. 1 for his share in the Chiefs who built up a Super Bowl-winning franchise.

“He wasn’t there, but he was part of it – I think that’s the biggest. He built the culture in which I originated,” Mahomes told ESPN. “He was the man who took the team to all these successful seasons. and who built up a winning culture. “

He also deserved praise for the way he dealt with Mahomes with his Kansas City coach, Andy Reid, the former BYU lineman and grad assistant who earned his first Super Bowl ring to capture his 21st season as NFL head coach.

“He wasn’t asked to do this, but he let Patrick into his world and Patrick dealt with it properly,” Reid said about Smith. “He was modest about Alex and tried not to cross his limits with Alex, but competed.”