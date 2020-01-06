Alex Rodriguez's message to Jennifer Lopez after losing Golden Globes

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez is forever a “master” of fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

After “Marriage Story” star Laura Dern defeated Lopez in the best supporting actress race at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Rodriguez wrote a sweet message to his “Hustlers” star fiancee on Instagram.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or badge to identify a true champion,” the former Yankee began. “For millions of young women who have watched you and who have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion.

“You are a champion for countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and imitated your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success.”

Rodriguez, who walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes with Lopez, closed his post with the words: “You are a champion for everyone whose lives you enrich every day. And never forget it. “

50-year-old Lopez later replied to 44-year-old Rodriguez’s message: “You are my everything.”

The singer and actress, whose brave Valentino ensemble became a hot topic on Twitter during the show, got engaged to Rodriguez last March.