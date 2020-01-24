Former New York Yankees thug Alex Rodriguez has acquired a minority stake in the Dominican Republic’s Presidente Beer and is becoming the brand’s chairman.

Rodriguez joins Anheuser-Busch as co-owner of Presidente.

“Growing up as a Dominican in the United States, Presidente was not just a beer, but part of our community,” said Fox Business Network Rodriguez. “It connected my parents to their home and was part of every big community event, big or small.

“It’s really an honor to be behind a brand that has such a deep connection to my heritage and culture, and I can’t wait to help shape its future.”

The New York Post page 6 reported that Rodriguez made the purchase through its investment firm A-Rod Corp. confirmed. The company is involved in gyms and supports numerous media and technology startups.

A source said on page 6: “There is really unlimited potential for what can be done. It is real engagement and real property.”

And Ricardo Marques, Group Vice President Marketing for Value and Core at Anheuser-Busch, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Alex Rodriguez, who is himself an incredible ambassador for Dominican culture.

“Presidente is the number one Dominican beer brand in the world with enormous growth potential here in the USA due to this unique partnership.”

