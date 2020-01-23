Alex Rodriguez buys shares in Presidente Beer and becomes chairman

What is baseball more than a cold beer?

Alex Rodriguez buys a minority stake in Dominican Beer Presidente through his investment firm A-Rod Corp., sources said, and the former Slugger will serve as the brand’s chairman.

The deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to be announced on Thursday at a beer giant sales conference.

A source told us: “Alex bought a minority stake. They are partners and he will be the chairman and will work very closely with Anheuser-Busch as they want to do more together. There are really unlimited possibilities of what can be done. It is real engagement and real property. “

A-Rod grew up in the Dominican Republic and Miami. Presidente was previously the official beer for the football team at the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Orange Bowl in Miami. The brew was also the official beer of the Miami troops “The Heat” and “The Marlins”.

Sources said A-Rod had already made dozens of offers to support or invest in liquor brands, but he was ultimately only interested in pursuing Presidente as an organic alternative to its Dominican roots. Major League Baseball also has many Dominican stars, from Robinson Cano to David Ortiz, who recently retired.

“Presidents and baseball are like a religion there. It fits him perfectly, “said one observer, adding that the upward trend in the United States is enormous. There is a lot of room for growth. “

A-Rod Corp is a real estate investment and development company that invests in TruFusion, UFC and Energy Fitness gyms. The company also supports numerous media and technology startups.

“He’s building big business with everything he’s built and learned,” said a source from A-Rod.

He is also a commentator for Fox Sports and ESPN and hosts “Back in the Game” on CNBC.