Alex Ovechkin de Capitals will skip the NHL 2020 All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin He will not play in the All-Star Game next month, he told reporters on Friday.

"I have to listen to my body," he said. "It's a difficult decision, obviously, to be the captain and miss the All-Star Game, but I have to do my best for myself and my team."

Ovechkin, 34, had been named captain of the Metropolitan Division team after a fan vote. At the time he was appointed captain, he did not commit to play in the game.

"There are many games to play," he said at the time. "I will do my best for the health and the playoffs, and I have to be healthy for the most important games in the future."

Skipping the All-Star Game after being named on the list entails a suspension of a game, either the last game before or the first game after the break. The last game of the Capitals before the All-Star break is on January 18 on the road against the Islanders, and their first game after the break is on January 27 in Montreal.

Ovechkin also chose to skip the 2019 All-Star Game and the 2016 All-Star Game was lost due to a lower body injury. First he skipped the 2012 All-Star Game, saying he "didn't deserve" to attend because the game fell during a three-game suspension in which he was serving an illegal blow. Zbynek Michalek in a game against the penguins.

