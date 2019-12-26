Alex Meier, fussballgott of the Western Sydney Wanderers, insists that his powers do not diminish

Loading...

"At first it was weird," Meier told the Herald. "I think it started when we were playing in the second league and going to the Bundesliga, and then some fans were yelling at him after a few goals.

"It started more and more in the Bundesliga … since then they call me that. I'm a little proud, but I don't need it. I can't change it now, it & That’s what everyone calls me. It’s good, I’m cool with that. ”

As Meier tells the Wanderers people every time his nickname comes up in conversation: "I'm just a man." But while the A-League campaign in Western Sydney is getting out of hand, the time has come for their renowned rookie to deliver divine intervention.

“ Some say I'm good, some say I'm shit – but it was my whole career, with everyone. Everyone sees football differently.

Some have already written off Meier, who turns 37 next month, as a flop in the same bracket as Mario Jardel. With only one goal out of 10 appearances so far, his numbers are certainly not very good.

Coach Markus Babbel has already jumped to his aid, proclaiming last month that goals alone are not the way to measure Meier's performance. Babbel then left him on the bench for four games, only restoring him in the starting line-up for last week's 1-1 draw with Western United.

Friday evening, a new start is looming at Adelaide United, Babbel desperately needing a victory to keep his job, and Meier needing a goal to ignore the opponents.

"Of course, an attacker will always be judged by goals, I know," said Meier. "And I'm not looking for excuses – I might have scored two, three more goals, but it's not like I had 20 chances and missed them .

Alex Meier shoots on goal in last week's 1-1 draw with Western United.Credit: Getty Images

"I'm not worried. I think we made a big [improvement] in the way we play … [but] if I knew everything, if I had the solution, I would tell you. But what isn't always that simple. "

Meier was generally indifferent to the idea of ​​being used as a replacement, claiming that his demotion was due to fitness issues and Babbel's desire to give the team a different look when attacking.

Alex Meier won the DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, in 2018 with the Eintracht Frankfurt. Credit: DPA

He's absolutely adamant about one thing, though: just because he's in his mid-thirties and he doesn't score freely, that doesn't mean he's a failed has-been Europe which is here to see the sights.

"What everyone thinks is," Oh, he's 37, he's old, "" he said. "If I had the same quality at the moment, the same level, and that I would be 28 or 29 years old, nobody would say anything.

"When you are older, when you move, everything is slower … a little awkward. That may be why. But I think people who understand football know it.

"And, for me, it's OK. Some say I'm good, some say I'm shit – but it was my whole career, with everyone. Everyone sees football differently.But I can't and I don't even want to change my mind.

"I do everything I can and that's all I can do. I put myself under pressure because I still love the game, I care about the team and the club. Otherwise … if I don't care anymore, then I should stop. "

But Meier has no intention of stopping. If his body still agrees with him at the end of this season, and hunger is still there, he intends to continue. For this to happen at the Wanderers, to justify another contract, he must be the spearhead of a team-wide revival. From now on.

His teammates, for what it's worth, always see a fussballgott in training every day, and those who have seen him at his best strongly believe that he has a lot left to give in A- League.

"If he puts the ball in the box, he will score; it is his job, that is what he has done all his life," said defender Patrick Ziegler. "The quality is there, you can see it with every workout, but it takes time to get the pace, the fitness. It's almost there … I have no doubt that it will score a lot of goals for us in the future. "

