Alex Gaskarth corrects incorrectly heard lyrics in the new issue of All Time Low

All time low released their first new music in a little over a week ago on January 21. The number is called “A kind of disaster.” Although it absolutely cracks, it already confuses some fans about the lyrics.

Alex Gaskarth responded today to a fan on Twitter who asked for some clarification about some possibly misheard lyrics.

Misheard texts are common. We even have a whole list with My chemical romance the ones. It is clear that they are not heard harshly. Nobody is mistaken when they say “Helena” for “Serena” or something. In the case of All Time Low, we doubt that people think the beginning of the song is: “I have your photo / I’ll come with you / Dear, burrito count me.”

No, these are few misunderstood texts such as not knowing whether someone says such a song or song. In ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ the first verse contains the text ‘I woke up from an endless dream / I closed my eyes at seventeen / I lost every moment in between / I felt the sun rise and swallow, yes. ”

Well, at the end an All Time Low fan needed an explanation of what Gaskarth actually says and Gaskarth gave a rather different answer.

This is not that easy to answer because it has both been. I chose Sun, but at a certain point it was Song. Both work.

– Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 31, 2020

JEP! It is confusing, but both are correct. 🤷‍♂️ definitive answer

– Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 31, 2020

Apparently both the word sun and song are correct. That an artist only says that one of them is working on a song that he has written, especially after they have already printed merchandise, is a bit unusual, but that’s great. Just stay with what rolls off the tongue more easily.

For reference, we think that the long sleeve that the fan refers to is currently only available at the shows of All Time Low.

all’s low’s merch is so much fun 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/125IV3Lryk

– harley 🙂 106! (@aIItimelrh) January 29, 2020

More always low

Don’t worry, All Time Low and AltPress have you covered for your daily dose of internet cuteness. Last week on Twitter a user posted a video of three children who had definitely gone to the latest song ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ by All Time Low. It is a fairly short clip, but one that is definitely worth watching.

“Some Kind Of Disaster” fell on January 21 after All Time Low teased the release for a few weeks. It is their first new music in more than a year.

‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ by All Time Low is a certified hit. The spicy, anthemic rock song is three minutes and 44 seconds of music to dance to. It is only logical that even those who do not know All Time Low technically cannot help but groove.

On January 23, an ATL fan went to Twitter to show off three babies moving and grooving. We seem to bounce up and down and do that cute dance that babies do. They also go a bit in and open the well.

it was 2 days ago, but we are still archery here to SKOD. 🖤🤘🏽 @AllTimeLow @AlexGaskarth @JackBarakat @riandawson @zackalltimelow pic.twitter.com/GCcGuWZltn

– Katie. (@katiecrane_) January 23, 2020

Alex Gaskarth responded with a very fitting comment given the end of the video.

Mosh pit goes off !! https://t.co/jzCgOGRKbe

– Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 23, 2020

A user even pointed to an earlier tweet from Gaskarth’s in reference to the video.

based on your previous tweets, those toddlers should be scared of you https://t.co/Gl6ayPonSA

– ☀️🌙 (@beautifulscxrss) January 23, 2020

Tell us your worst case of incorrectly heard texts in the comments below!

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)