Alex Garland, creator of the “developers”, during the series finale

This message contains full spoilers for the eight episodes of Devs.

When Alex Garland’s science fiction thriller Devs Created last month (like the start of the new FX on the Hulu imprint), I was dazzled by the presentation of the story, but just as often perplexed as to exactly what was going on and why.

The finale of the miniseries was released today. In this document, the fugitive coder Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) invades the Devs building to confront the sinister Forest technology tycoon (Nick Offerman) about what is happening there and why her boyfriend was murdered to protect secrets of the project. The Devs machine allows Forest and his lieutenant, Katie (Alison Pill), to see any moment in the past, present or future, which only supports Forest’s faith in a deterministic vision of the universe, where free will is an illusion. Lily’s arrival seems to fulfill her destiny, only for Lily to throw away the weapon that the machine had represented in the process of murdering Forest. Forest’s dismay at the fact that his entire belief system turned out to be wrong is short-lived, as developer coder Stewart (Stephen McKinley Henderson) sabotages the magnetic elevator they are riding in, killing Forest and Lily.

But the story ends with the two ending up inside the machine itself, living in an alternate reality where none of the show’s events have happened. Here, Forest – or, at least, a version of him – can find his late wife and daughter, while Lily is free to pursue a relationship with ex-boyfriend Jamie (Jin Ha), who in the real world was murdered by Forest’s executor, Kenton (Zach Grenier). The graphic of the title of the series changes a little, Devs in the real name of the project, Deus – and thus make the whole story an accompaniment to Garland’s first film, the 2014 film Ex machina.

After the story ended, I talked to Garland about some of the Devs mysteries that I couldn’t solve – and asked him to delve into the more addictive aspects of the series, like the strange design of the production and this nightmare-inducing score (by Ben Salisbury, The Insects and Geoff Barrow) .

The score for this show is absolutely haunting. What did you tell the team you wanted Devs Looks like?

We start to talk about it and work on it even before the start of pre-production. We talked about certain reasons, such as repetition. And we talked about the slightly cult devotional atmosphere within the company. And try to give a sense of admiration for science, and try to echo religious music in different ways. It was a very large brief. The series includes eight episodes and goes through all kinds of different states. The only thing that we knew, and that we agreed on very early, was not going to happen eventually, was that they would write a bunch of clues for the first episode, and we would recycle and reuse them to through the eight episodes. It was pretty obvious from the start that each episode would have lots of original scores written for it. So in the end, their workload was simply enormous.

Some of these clues really impressed me, like when Kenton pushes Jamie into the bathroom at the end of the fourth episode.

One of the things about Geoff and Ben is that they have this very, very broad palette. They are very good at delicacy, beauty and melody, and at other times they are good for just bothering you. They can mark a love scene between Lily and Jamie, and they can mark someone suffocated to death. I think they are exceptional composers. In addition, I think they were well complemented by (members of the insects) Bob (Locke) and Tim (Norfolk).

Where did the idea for the giant statue of the daughter of Forest come from? Was there a real part of it, or was it all done digitally?

Everything is VFX. We shot the little girl with this huge range of cameras in a variety of postures. Really, she was right there and I talked to her, and sometimes she looked up and down. One of the plans that came out was this really unexpected posture that, in a funny way, you would never choose for a statue. She has this slightly confused and amazed look, and she takes her hands in a cup. It just seemed perfect. The original idea was: “How can this guy Forest show the extent of his dedication as massively as possible, given the infinite wealth of these huge tech companies and the way in which they are given huge claims about themselves? ” So the statue and all the iconography that the girl creates seemed to suit that. But it was almost as simple as: it made me laugh. The idea of ​​this tiny little girl dominating the redwoods struck me as strange and surreal and strangely humorous.

Why did you want so much gold in and around the Devs building?

The idea was to try to make the scientific heart of the story as beautiful and strange and as poetic as possible. This really stems from my own sense of science, that is, it is often presented as something dry, arrogant and boring. I tend to see science as bizarre, mysterious and lyrical. The physical environment therefore had to reflect that. You continue this journey of the normal streets of San Francisco in this strange golden twilight space.

I believe it was Chekhov who said that if you put a floating cube of gold in your first episode, it must crash to the ground on the eighth.

I remember Chekhov said that very well, how right he was (laughs)! There’s a Chekhov pistol in there, actually – oddly enough, it’s homeless Pete. I had the impression that if you place this person here as this recurring theme that you refuse to recognize in a narrative way, he is always treated in an inconsequential manner. It’s a bit like Chekhov’s pistol. Then it will fly away and land like a ton of bricks at some point.

The tree lamps in the forest were particularly frightening. What was their genesis?

It’s a really good example of how I work, actually. It’s pretty easy, as far as directors are concerned, to think, “Oh, look at all the smart ideas they had.” Or if you don’t like the thing, “Look at all the stupid ideas.” This idea came from Lee (Walters), our gaffer. He is mainly responsible for lighting. We were sitting around a meeting, me and Lee and the production designers, and we said, “How are we going to light this way?” Should we be making uplighters, because they’re a little scary? Or have floating lights, because it’s a little weird? “Lee said,” I know exactly what to do. The light should go down, not go up, and it will give that strange feeling that the trees are being cut in half, and that strange darkness above it. “We said that sounded good, then he left and did them.

“Weird” is a word that you have used a lot in this conversation, and that comes to mind when I watch this show and your movies, like Annihilation. How important is the feeling of strangeness in the kind of stories you tell?

Privately, it’s probably not particularly easy to spot. I’m usually at a certain level trying to be subversive. And strangeness is a form of subversion. Some people are really good at doing it in a strong, obvious and striking way. And I work on a slightly more discreet level. The thing I’m looking for is a slightly dreamlike and changeable surrealism, where you can move naturally between something that seems very normal and everyday, and something that feels deeply hallucinogenic. And this is how to drift between these two spaces without the whole falling apart.

When you got the idea that the real title, Deus, would pair it with Ex machina?

You already mentioned Chekhov’s pistol. Another theater is deus ex machina. I thought there was a companion piece for Ex machina. Yes Ex machina concerns a man who tries to act as if he was God via technology and science, I thought there was an accompanying story, which was about people not trying to act as if they were God , but trying to create God. So it was bit deus du deus ex machina. From the start, it was the thinking process. I knew it could end up as an “a-ha” revelation, which is why Forest, when he says it, throws it lightly and says it’s a private joke – because at some level, it’s really that’s it. It’s like the big statue; it made me half laugh or smile, but it was built into the intent of the play.

Was there ever a version of this idea in your head that was a feature film, or was it always this mini-series?

It was still a TV show. If I gave myself the task of “I will now reissue it as a two hour film”, I can tell you, right away, I would not be able to do it. I’m sure there is an editor who would raise his hand and say, “I know how to do it,” but it was always meant to be a TV show. Personally, I can’t imagine how to do it as a movie.

Is there anything in particular that you would like to point out that could only be said in the TV version of this story?

Almost all. If you were to reduce it to two hours, you would have to lose a huge number of conversations and exchanges between the characters. You have to say, “We’re only going to follow the story of a young woman trying to figure out what happened to her partner,” rather than having a strange relationship between two software engineers. It would go into all parts of history. You would not be able to hold a shot for as long as I would like, to hold a signal for as long. I am not trying to disparage the film; I love the cinema. It just works in a different way. There are people who do extraordinary things in cinema, and nothing can change that. But television is a different medium, and it gives a different space.

Was Forest’s original plan still to project itself into the machine at the end?

It’s always his plan, because that’s how he manages to find his daughter, rather than just looking at his daughter. What changes for Forest is that he adhered to a vision of quantum mechanics that does not include many worlds. There is only one world, which means that he can recreate his daughter exactly as she was and find her life exactly as it was without the car accident happening. What he is ultimately forced to accept is that there will be versions of him that can experience it, but also versions that will not experience it. It therefore has a more poignant end result than the one it was looking for.

So even if he believed in determinism, Forest was going to be able to create a version of reality that was exactly the same except for the car accident, and go there?

It’s exactly that. Indeed, what he could do is join this calendar, but do not call his wife and therefore not be the cause of the car accident. And then he could live the course of his life exactly as if the thing had never happened. And in this state, it would be a world of equal status to the world in which you and I are talking right now. The problem is that the world is not the simple, deterministic world it wants to be. He must therefore accept a different version.

Is determinism a philosophy that you attribute to yourself?

Any position I could take is just like a belief system. I just don’t know. But my instincts are towards determinism rather than against it. My intuition is that what we call free will is not what we think about it.

Forest’s phrase on how life is like pictures on a screen was like a comment on the time and the emotions we invest in television and movies like this.

It was an idea that, for me, flowed from it. I was like, “So if it’s really deterministic, and you see and live these things, and you care about them, but you have absolutely no free will on this, it’s just like my daily work. ” The intention is that a spectator watches these stories unfold and cares about them, the characters, the results and the themes. I did not go there with this achievement. It came to me with a slight sense of surprise, I guess, and it then led to that line. His sentence came out of me thinking, “Shit, this is my day job.”

What do you see as the practical application of the machine, beyond having the largest high definition television in the world that can show you a moment in history?

That in itself would be a huge practical consideration. He could explain so many things. It would not only tell you what happened during the Second World War. This could tell you what Jesus really looked like, what did he really say, how was life born on this planet? All of this would be quite remarkable, not to mention the ability to look to the future. And Christ knows what it would look like. Really, that’s it. Practical consideration is integrated into it. But there was this other aspect, which thinks that these amazing things are created called quantum computers, and we seemingly live in a quantum mechanical world, and thinking, “Wow, maybe a quantum computer would be the best way to model the world we live in. “So it’s not just what the machine can do, it’s the way it does it that seemed strange and interesting to me.

You play as an actress, Cailee Spaeny, to play Lyndon, who is mentioned by others with male pronouns. What was the gender of this character?

Lyndon is a boy. It was really a process. It started by looking for a boy and just feeling that something was wrong. It was as much about physiology as anything else. Beyond a certain age, there are all these things that happen to boys that have to do with the shoulders and the structure of their face, and with things like shaving. There was a particular quality of youth that I was looking for, and I just said to myself at one point: “What if I threw a young woman to play this boy?” I discussed it with the casting director, Carmen Cuba, and she said, “You should meet this actress, Cailee Spaeny.” And as she walked through the door, I thought, “Yeah, it’s him. It’s Lyndon. “I never saw anyone else for the role. The search stopped.

Finally, one of the things that I appreciated in the speech on Annihilation was the little bit in agreement on what happened, why and how. How comfortable are you with ambiguity, perhaps even on the verge of confusion, in the work you do?

In a way that surprised me, I became very comfortable with it. It was a lesson that started at the very beginning of my professional life. I wrote this book called The beach, on backpackers in Thailand. It was written as a review of the hiking scene, and many people read it as a celebration of that scene. It taught me early on that my intentions were not that important. It took me a long time to fully integrate this idea. I resisted it and said, “No, no, what I’m trying to say is that.” Then I realized that it was almost in opposition to what the stories are, and that half the story is what the viewer brings to the story. The storyteller, who probably considers himself omniscient, represents only 50% of the whole. And you and I and everyone else would have experienced this when we quarreled over a book or a movie or a TV show or a piece of music, and of course, that’s it quite subjective. So in this regard, I am comfortable with that. Sometimes when something is interpreted in a way that I feel is political opposition, it can be difficult. But I learned to accept it.