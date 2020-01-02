Alex Galchenyuk was raised to the top line of the penguins with Jake Guentzel injured

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – The penguins practiced the line race on Wednesday for the first time since Jake Guentzel He underwent shoulder surgery that will set him aside for four to six months.

We take a first look at the likely frontline combinations for when the Penguins take the ice without Guentzel for the first time this season on Thursday against the Sharks:

Alex Galchenyuk – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Dominik Kahun – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

That's Alex Galchenyuk, who has two goals and one assist in his last three games, playing with Evgeni Malkin Y Bryan Rust in the top line.

"I'm just trying to get in and give my best and contribute what I can bring to the line to help the team win," Galchenyuk said. "He, Rusty and Guentz were playing very well, it's unfortunate. But I'm going to come in and bring my skill set and help those boys to continue being successful … Simply entering, it's a great opportunity to play with those boys. Just I have to take advantage of it. "

It is not easy to replace Guentzel, who recorded 20 goals and 23 assists in 39 games before his injury. Galchenyuk said he will not enter the games with the mentality that he needs to replace Guentzel, and that he only focuses on doing his best.

Rust hopes that with his support, he can facilitate Galchenyuk to continue contributing offensively.

"He has great offensive instincts," Rust said of Galchenyuk's game. "He has a really good shot. I look forward to helping him, using my speed and creating some space and opening some time in the slot so he can use that shot."

Both Galchenyuk and Rust have seen time separately with Malkin this season, but this will be the first time the two extremes will play together. Galchenyuk said it is difficult to judge the chemistry of a practice, and that they will simply have to "see what happens" when it comes to a real game situation. Rust added that there is no real way to know how long it can take a line to find chemistry.

"Sometimes men click, sometimes men don't," Rust said. "I think that's the nature of the game. Some guys have chemistry right away, sometimes it takes a little while and sometimes you can't meet certain guys. I hope we can find that quickly here."

MORE OF THE PRACTICE

• Defense matches rotated.

• As expected, Sidney Crosby He skated again just before practicing, and did not stay on the ice to practice completely. He said Tuesday that he skated with the team due to limited ice availability that day, and that he planned to skate again.

• Nick Bjugstad I had a day off scheduled to skate alone, but I was still in the building. Justin Schultz He hasn't skated yet and continues to work on his rehabilitation outside the ice. Brian Dumoulin, who was still using a crutch until Monday, is obviously not skating yet and is still far from returning.

• The superior power game unit was Malkin, Rust, Jared McCann, Patric HornqvistY Kris Letang.

• The second power game unit was John Marino, Juuso Riikola, Dominik Kahun, Alex GalchenyukY Zach Aston-Reese.

• The highest penalty killing unit was Brandon Tanev, Teddy Blueger, Chad RuhwedelY Marcus Pettersson.

• The team spent a long time working on six-on-five exercises with different combinations, practicing in situations where they or an opponent pull the goalie for the additional attacker. It is not something we see in practice too often.

