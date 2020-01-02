Alex de Minaur will bring warmth to Australia in a group match against Germany, says Nick Kyrgios

Loading...

"We are the only ones to have beaten Australia in Brisbane, right?" says world number 7 Zverev.

"There are some great memories from this week of 2018. I still remember it and I hope we can get something out of it.

The Australian ATP Cup team (from left): Alex de Minaur, Captain Lleyton Hewitt, John Millman, Chris Guccione, John Peers and Nick Kyrgios.Credit:AAP

"We know we can play well on this field. I hope we can show it again and not only beat Australia but also the other countries."

But world number 30 Kyrgios has warned Germany that it will face a much improved Minaur in its ATP Cup group, which also includes Greece and Canada.

De Minaur was the lowest ranked Australian on the team at # 139 when he was a shock single pick for the Davis Cup tie in early 2018, but he still scares Zverev before losing his first rubber in five sets.

Fast-forward two years and 20-year-old Minaur is now Australia's undisputed No. 1 player in the ATP Cup, leading the team as No. 18 in the world.

"We lost to them in a tough battle (in 2018) but the way & # 39; Demon & # 39; (de Minaur) plays now, it's day and night compared to how it was last time we played them, "warned Kyrgios.

"I don't think they will like how many balls it collects in this heat."

Kyrgios was also quietly confident that he could hold his place in Brisbane, with 4-3 and 1-1 head-to-head career records against Zverev and his German teammate, world number 35 Jan-Lennard Struff , respectively.

When asked if Germany had an advantage over Australia after their Davis Cup clash, Kyrgios replied: "Not really. I have beaten Zverev several times and Struff. "

Le de Minaur, in a low voice, said he was absorbing the pressure in his new role as Australia's spearhead before the ATP Cup.

"There are always expectations, but I firmly believe that there is no greater expectation than the one I have set for myself," he said.

"I have finished 2019 very well, so I hope to be able to start 2020 in the same way."

