Alex de Minaur is injured from the Grand Slam

He said that he would have served under the arms if necessary to take his place at the Australian Open, but had given prudent advice. “Everyone told me not to play,” he said. “Getting up hurt. Daily activity hurt.

“It’s not great [missing the Open], I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty devastating to miss my home Grand Slam.”

De Minaur said this was a new injury, but part of his anatomy that was causing him problems every year at the time when his training schedule was at its peak. “It definitely has something to do with the workload, as it usually happens at the beginning of the year,” he said. He said he and his conditioning team needed to rethink what they were doing.

When de Minaur thought about whether his efforts during the ATP Cup could have made the problem worse, he said, “You never know. I was preparing for the amount of tennis I played, but I knew it would be difficult. My games everything went on for a very long time “

De Minaur said he was excited about the ATP Cup team format and the chance to play for Australia. This made it difficult to think about the tournament, which entered the tennis calendar and followed only a few months after the redesigned Davis Cup.

De Minaur’s withdrawal is a cursed prelude to this year’s Australian Open. Bushfire smoke, then heavy rain disrupted qualifying and the Kooyong Classic exhibition. The smoke sparked a debate about whether someone should play in it. The problem is likely to recur next week when it is predicted that changing winds will send more smoke to Melbourne.

Although now an academic matter for him, de Minaur said he played regardless of how thick the smoke was. “There are many worse things in the world than playing tennis,” he said.

Compatriot Nick Kyrgios, now number 26 Australia’s greatest hope in the men’s draw, said the news of de Minaur’s withdrawal was “heartbreaking.”

“It is difficult news, hopefully it is not bad and he can recover as soon as possible,” said Kyrgios.

“I felt like he was going to do some great things at the Australian Open the way he played in this game against Rafa [Nadal]. We have all seen how good he can be, but I hope it will is not that bad. “

“He is a great boy and I know how much work he has done for this event in the past four months.”

