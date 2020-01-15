Tom Werner: Alex Cora “admitted that what he did was wrong”

Updated: 2:22 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

DAY. WE ALREADY HAVE THE COMMISSIONER’S REPORT THE DAY BEFORE. SOMEONE SAID SOMETHING AGAINST, BUT WE HAD AN ADVANCED KNOWLEDGE OF THE FINDINGS OF THE REPORT. Yesterday we met with Alex and, as John said, everyone went to this meeting trying to answer the question, which was in the best interest of SOFT RED BOSTON. ALEX WAS PROFESSIONAL. UNDERSTAND THAT HE HAD MADE AN ERROR. AFTER A COUPLE OF CONVERSATIONS, WE HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED THAT WE NEED TO SEPARATE. WE DO IT AS WE SAID YESTERDAY, IT WAS A SAD DAY, BECAUSE WE ALL HAVE SUCH RESPECT FOR BEER THAT IT HAS ALLOWED THAT IT HAS BEEN FALSE. BUT WHAT DOES NOT MITIGATE, IN OUR OPINION, AN EXTRAORDINARY TALENT THAT HE HAS

Tom Werner: Alex Cora “admitted that what he did was wrong”

Updated: 2:22 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

At a press conference on Wednesday, the management of the Red Sox discussed the sacking of Alex Cora following the scandal of baseball cheating.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the management of the Red Sox discussed the sacking of Alex Cora following the scandal of baseball cheating.

.