Aldergrove students, staff pay tribute to the volunteer breakfast program

ALDERGROVE (NEWS 1130) – Students and staff from an Aldergrove primary school show their love and appreciation for a volunteer who has worked with the school for six years.

Bella Howat prepares reassuring food as part of the school’s breakfast program and has become a beloved member of the community at Shortreed Elementary School.

But because of a serious health problem, Howat had to take a step back from her role.

Director Chris Wejr says howat treats the children as if they are hers, and demonstrates extraordinary dedication to her role.

“Bella is such a big part of our community. She spends hours of her own time on shopping, preparing and serving food, as well as organizing volunteers so that children can have breakfast and have a positive bond with caring adults to start each day, ”he says.

Wejr says Howat usually doesn’t use a wheelchair, but the video shows her in one because she became overwhelmed. Wejr says they borrowed the wheelchair so she could take the time to walk down the corridor and take on all the support she was shown.

On her last day, students and staff were waving along the corridors with handmade plates and participating in an applause. At the end of her procession through the corridor, she received flowers from her fellow volunteers.

We are so grateful for everything she brought to school, “says Wejr. “We will support her through her fight for her health and hope to see her again at our school as soon as she is ready.”