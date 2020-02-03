Ald. Robert Bauman prints Summerfest on security costs

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/2855144001?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-police-department%2Cvoting%2Camendments%2Cmoney&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/2855144001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/1cb90ff8-2926-4bf2-b173-40327cc62fad-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Milwaukee Ald. Robert Bauman increases the pressure on Summerfest about how much The Big Gig Milwaukee pays for the police.

Bauman objects to the special event license from Summerfest to force the issue.

“The issue here is not to close the permit, but to make them pay the fully allocated costs of the police services they use,” Bauman said in an interview.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which runs Summerfest, and the city have a month-long dispute over security costs that have reached $ 800,000 for four years.

Summerfest has said that it adheres to the rental conditions. The city has tried to get more money for safety.

Summerfest and Milwaukee Police Department officials have had discussions to discuss the costs.

During a meeting of the Public Works Commission of Milwaukee Common Council, Bauman blocked Wednesday’s Summerfest application for street closures and other restrictions during the 11-day festival period.

He also submitted a resolution to change the appeal process, so that the entire council must vote on it.

If the regulation is amended, Summerfest qualifies as a class AA event for activities outside the grounds of the Maier Festival Park.

In the new class AA events category, according to the amendment, Summerfest should pay the full cost of the police outside the festival site for all public rights of roads affected by closures.

Bauman said that for the 11-day Summerfest festival in 2019, the city paid $ 46,000 for the street closures, with $ 36,000 to the Ministry of Public Works and $ 10,000 to the Milwaukee Police Department.

For comparison, the one-day Milwaukee Marathon reimbursed the city $ 72,000, the public works portion was billed for $ 14,000, and the police portion for $ 58,000, Bauman said.

Milwaukee World Festival said in a statement that it is “engaged in active talks” with Milwaukee Police because it “performs appropriate due diligence regarding the cost of MPD for services.”

“Although we did not meet Alderman Bauman directly to discuss these issues, we are aware of his opinion in view of his comments at the recent meeting of the Public Works Committee.

“Since our dialogue with MPD is ongoing, we are not going to debate or negotiate through the media. MWF will continue the discussions directly with MPD. Again, these conversations take place in earnest, in consultation with our CEO and a committee of the board appointed to study this issue and try to find a reasonable solution. “

Summerfest works at Maier Festival Park under a lease agreement with the City of Milwaukee Board of Harbor Commissioners.

The lease was renegotiated in 2009 and runs until 2030. Summerfest said it pays an average of $ 1.8 million to rent the facility, including a separate additional service charge. There is a bump in the lease payment every five years.

Summerfest will pay $ 2.4 million in 2020, although it will fall back to $ 1.6 million in 2021.

A separate additional service fee has been negotiated in the current deal. Summerfest pays $ 138,423 in 2020.

According to the 2009 lease agreement, and a letter from City Attorney Grant Langley explaining the document, the additional service costs are only intended to partially compensate for rising security costs, not fully.

